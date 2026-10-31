Trump Snaps At Protesters At Florida Rally, Yells 'Shut Up, Dope! Shut Up, Loser' As Crowd Cheers | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump lost his temper after being interrupted by protesters during a midterm campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Friday, repeatedly shouting, “Shut up, dope!” and “Shut up, loser!” at the demonstrators as security personnel moved in to remove them.

The incident took place at the Ocean Center, where Trump was addressing supporters as part of his campaign blitz ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections. The interruptions came early in his speech while he was speaking about enthusiasm surrounding the midterm polls.

Trump Loses His Cool After Three Protesters Interrupt Speech

Trump was interrupted by three different protesters in quick succession, forcing him to pause his address several times. After the third interruption, the US President stopped mid-sentence, pointed towards the demonstrators and lashed out at them.

“Shut up! Shut up, dope!” Trump shouted before directing another remark at the protesters, saying, “Shut up, loser! What a loser.”

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He continued calling the demonstrators “losers” and instructed security personnel to “get him out of here” as the disruptions persisted.

Trump also complained that the interruptions were taking place at crucial moments in his speech, particularly when he was delivering punchlines. He remarked that such disruptions could leave the audience with the impression that he was a “lousy speaker”.

Security Removes Hecklers As Crowd Cheers Trump

Security personnel subsequently intervened and escorted the protesters out of the venue. The interruptions were met with cheers, laughter and chants of support from Trump's audience, with several supporters waving American flags and a Florida state flag.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media, including footage shared by official accounts backing Trump's America First agenda. The White House Rapid Response account described the demonstrators as “Radical Left paid protesters”, framing the incident as an attempt to disrupt the President's address.

The footage showed Trump pointing towards the hecklers and responding angrily before resuming his speech as the crowd continued cheering.

Trump Continues To Target Hecklers At Campaign Rallies

The Daytona Beach incident comes amid a series of disruptions at Trump's late-October campaign rallies across the United States. Similar confrontations have been reported at events in states including Kansas, Ohio, South Carolina and Mississippi.

Trump has repeatedly accused protesters interrupting his speeches of being paid or trained agitators associated with the radical Left. He has also used mocking language, including calling hecklers “dopеs” and “losers”, while responding to interruptions during his public appearances.

The Florida rally was part of Trump's campaign activities in Republican-leaning states ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections, with the President seeking to rally support among voters and energise his political base.