US President Donald Trump, Melania Welcome Families For Halloween At White House, Hand Out Sweets To Children; A Look At The Festivities

US President Donald Trump, Melania Welcome Families For Halloween At White House | X

Halloween, one of the most celebrated festivals across Western countries, is already in the air in America, as President Donald Trump welcomed families for the Halloween party at the White House. He was seen with First Lady Melania Trump, offering candies to children. Families and children were seen enjoying costumes, candy and autumn decor. Let's take a look in detail.

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US President Donald Trump welcomes families for Halloween celebrations at White House

On October 29, 2026, the President and First Lady welcomed families to the annual trick-or-treat celebration on the White House grounds. He was seen with First Lady Melania Trump and posed with children as they hosted Halloween at the White House in Washington, DC. Trump was also seen offering candies and gifts to children. Trump also handed out candies to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's children on Halloween. Trump and Melania welcomed families to the annual trick-or-treat celebration.

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About the Halloween event at White House

On Thursday, around 6,000 guests participated, including military families, law enforcement families, foster and adoptive families, and administration officials with their children. Costumed children dressed as figures including Batman, Barbie, dinosaurs, tigers and more. The White House featured pumpkins, ivy, and a massive illuminated harvest moon with moving bat silhouettes and more spooky-themed decorations. On the other hand, the US Air Force string band performed spooky seasonal classics, Ghostbusters theme songs and more.

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Halloween around the corner

Halloween, the spooky festival, is around the corner. The festival is associated with costumes, pumpkins, haunted houses, trick-or-treating and spooky-themed celebrations. It is a yearly holiday celebrated every year on October 31. The spooky festival is observed in several Western and European countries, and it has also gained popularity in India, particularly among young people, schools, restaurants, clubs and entertainment venues.