Beyond Halloween: Poland Keeps Ancient Dziady Tradition Of Honouring Ancestral Spirits Alive | X

Halloween, also known as All Hallows' Eve or All Saints' Eve, centres around honouring the dead and is predominantly celebrated in Western countries. While Halloween is widely associated with costumes, pumpkins and spooky celebrations, Poland recently observed a centuries-old Slavic ritual. Participants recreated Dziady. It is an ancient Slavic festival honouring the dead, with roots dating back to pre-Christian times. Let's understand the ritual in detail.

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Poland observes Dziady

As people are set to observe Halloween, Poland observed one of its ancient rituals called Dziady (Forefathers' Eve). It is an ancient pre-Christian Slavic festival and set of rituals dedicated to honouring the spirits of deceased ancestors. In the Polish seaside town of Sopot, participants recreated Dziady.

The tradition has its roots in Slavic pagan beliefs, according to which the souls of deceased ancestors could return to visit the world of the living at certain times of the year. Families would observe rituals to welcome these spirits, remember their loved ones and seek their blessings and protection.

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Lit bonfires, performed ritual chants and more

During the celebration, participants lit torches, gathered around bonfires, performed ritual chants and symbolically offered food and drinks to the spirits of the dead because it is believed that the souls of their ancestors could return to the world of the living during this time, while fire warmed the spirits and symbolically helped guide them home.

Dziady was traditionally observed at different times of the year, particularly in autumn and spring. The autumn observances were closely associated with the changing seasons and the belief that the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead became thinner.

Dziady 2026

Dziady, or Forefathers' Eve, which is dedicated to summoning the souls of dead ancestors, will be celebrated during the night of October 31 to November 1 (aligning closely with Halloween, Samhain and All Saints' Day).

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Offerings and ancestral traditions

One of the significant aspects of the tradition involved preparing food and drinks for ancestral spirits. In some communities, people would leave offerings, light fires and perform rituals at graves or designated gathering places. These customs were intended to guide the spirits and ensure they were treated with respect.

The festival, which is mostly celebrated in Poland and Belarus, offers an opportunity to experience this lesser-known aspect of Polish heritage.