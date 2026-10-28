Thousands Gather In Dublin For Spectacular Halloween Parade Featuring Giant Figures And Live Performances | X

Halloween is set to be celebrated around the world on Saturday, October 31, in Dublin. As the spooky festival is around the corner, people are already seen participating in parades and public events to involve themselves in trick or treat, seen in vibrant, eerie attire. Thousands gathered in Dublin for 'Fiáin' on October 26, 2026. Fiáin is the Irish word which means wild, and it was the central theme for the 20th-century-celebrating 40th anniversary Macnas Halloween Parade in Ireland. Meanwhile, Galway hosted a large-scale Halloween parade on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

People witness the 'Fiáin' Halloween parade in Dublin and Galway

As Halloween is set to approach on October 31, people were seen participating in the 'Fiáin' Halloween in Dublin as well as Galway. Galway celebrated the festival one day prior, on October 25. The Irish town of Galway hosted a large-scale Halloween parade featuring giant moving puppets, theatrical costumes, music and pyrotechnics. Meanwhile, the Fiáin Halloween parade by the acclaimed Galway theatre company Macnas took place in Dublin's North East Inner City on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 7:00 PM as part of the Bram Stoker Festival. It was a free and family-friendly event which required no prior bookings.

Macnas parade receives cultural support

The event is organised directly by Macnas with funding and support from the Arts Council and Galway City Council, as part of Galway's Gaillimh Ah-Boo! Samhain celebrations under Fáilte Ireland's 'Home of Halloween' programme.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Halloween

Halloween 2026 will be celebrated on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Unlike festivals that follow lunar calendars, Halloween is observed annually on October 31. The festival is traditionally associated with the evening before All Saints’ Day, which is observed on November 1. From haunted houses and pumpkin carving to costume parties and eerie decorations, Halloween offers a fun opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the celebration together.