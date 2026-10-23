Why Pumpkins Hold A Special Place In Halloween Celebrations; Here's To Know Everything | Canva

Halloween is one of the most popular festivals, which is associated with costumes, pumpkins, haunted houses, trick-or-treating and spooky-themed celebrations. It is a yearly holiday celebrated on October 31. The spooky festival is observed in several countries, and it has also gained popularity in India, particularly among young people, schools, restaurants, clubs and entertainment venues.

This year, the spooky festival will be celebrated on October 31. Pumpkins become one of the most recognisable symbols of the festival. From spooky faces carved into their shells to glowing decorations placed outside homes, these orange gourds are an integral part of Halloween celebrations. But have you ever wondered how pumpkins became associated with the festival?

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The legend of Stingy Jack

Halloween is one of the significant festivals which is mostly celebrated in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and increasingly in parts of India. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Saturday, October 31. A man who tricked the Devil several times. According to the legend, Jack was denied entry into both heaven and hell after his death. He was left to wander in darkness, carrying a burning coal placed inside a carved turnip to light his way.

This story gave rise to the tradition of carving frightening faces into vegetables to ward off wandering spirits. In Ireland and Scotland, people initially carved turnips and other root vegetables into lanterns.

How did pumpkins become part of Halloween?

One of the significant things associated with the spooky festival is pumpkins, but do you know why? Because of an old Irish legend and a practical switch to a native American crop. When Irish and Scottish immigrants arrived in North America during the 19th century, they brought their Halloween traditions with them. They discovered that pumpkins, which were widely available in the region, were larger and easier to carve than turnips.

Over time, carved pumpkins, popularly known as jack-o'-lanterns, became a defining feature of Halloween celebrations.

Pumpkin carving and Halloween decorations

Today, people carve pumpkins into spooky faces, elaborate designs and creative patterns. Some place candles or battery-operated lights inside them to create an eerie glow after sunset.

What is the significance of pumpkins on Halloween?

Pumpkins are now associated with Halloween decorations, autumn harvests and the festival's spooky atmosphere. Their bright orange colour also complements the season's traditional decorations.

While the practice of carving vegetables originated in European folklore, pumpkins have become a particularly strong symbol of Halloween in the United States and Canada before spreading across the world through popular culture.