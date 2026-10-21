Kim Kardashian Turns Into Her 13-Year-Old Daughter North West For Halloween 2026, And The Resemblance Is Actually Wild

Kim Kardashian transforms into North West for Halloween 2026 | Instagram

If you’ve stumbled across Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram pictures and thought you were looking at North West, you might want to take a second look!

The reality TV star and SKIMS founder has pulled off an early Halloween transformation that has social media doing a double take, and this time, she didn’t turn to a spooky character or a pop-culture icon for inspiration. Instead, Kim decided to become her own 13-year-old daughter with ex-husband Kanye West, recreating North’s signature edgy style right down to the electric-blue hair, facial piercings and goth-inspired wardrobe.

Check it out below:

Kim Kardashian becomes North West for Halloween 2026

Kim went all in on the details, borrowing the fashion cues that have become part of North’s distinctive personal style. Her outfit started with an oversized black T-shirt featuring cybersigilism-inspired graphics, layered over a loose, striped long-sleeved top. A pleated miniskirt completed the dark, layered ensemble, giving it the same alternative, street-style energy associated with her daughter’s looks.

The accessories were just as important to the transformation. Kim wore North’s spiky skull necklace along with bracelets, adding a punk-inspired edge to the outfit. A sleek, electric-blue wig — matching the hair colour North has sported — made the resemblance even more jaw-dropping.

Then came the finishing touches. Kim recreated North’s bold beauty aesthetic with full-glam makeup, a faux bridge piercing and decorative dermal-style piercings on her fingers and thighs. Embellished nails and high-ankle sneakers tied the look together, making the transformation feel like a carefully assembled head-to-toe recreation rather than a last-minute costume.

The internet thinks they’re twins

Naturally, the comments section quickly turned into a family-and-friends reaction party. Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, was clearly entertained by the costume, commenting, “This is so fun!!!!! 🩵🩵🩵”

Her sister Khloé Kardashian kept it short and sweet, writing, “Twins!!!!!!” Model Winnie Harlow also admitted that the resemblance caught her off guard, saying, “I thought it was Northie for a split second 🥹❤️ twins!”

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Fans were equally amused, with one commenter declaring, “oh kimberly this is iconic OH MY GAWD,” while another wrote, “Dressing up as your daughter is fire lol.” Others shared their surprise with reactions including, “Wait I was so shocked hahahah 😍😍😍😍😮” and “epic!!!!😍”

Kim’s costume may have been an early Halloween reveal, but it has already delivered a memorable family fashion moment. Rather than simply borrowing a few pieces from North’s wardrobe, she recreated the whole aesthetic — and judging by the reactions, the mother-daughter style switch-up has done exactly what a Halloween look should: get everyone talking.