HorrorCon India 2026 In Delhi: 2-Day Halloween Bash Returns; From Music, Cosplay And Spooky Experiences, Here's What To Expect |

Halloween is getting a thrilling upgrade as HorrorCon India returns to Delhi for its third edition, promising two days packed with spooky experiences, live music, horror cinema and immersive attractions. Scheduled for October 31 and November 1, 2026, the festival will take place at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, bringing together horror enthusiasts, music lovers, gamers and content creators under one roof.

Organised by TMV (The Mad Virus) and Khooni Monday, India’s leading horror and thriller community, the event is expected to welcome over 30,000 attendees. With more than 500 creators, along with filmmakers, producers and celebrities, expected to be part of the celebrations, HorrorCon India is set to be a major gathering for fans of the genre.

Seedhe Maut, W.i.S.H. And More To Perform

Music will be a major highlight of this year’s festival, with hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut among the featured acts. The lineup will also include W.i.S.H., India’s first girl pop band, indie singer-songwriter Bharat Chauhan, and MTV Hustle 2026 favourites Ansh4Sure, Whysokai and Parv.

Electronic music DJs NKSHTRA and NOIZX will add to the festival’s high-energy atmosphere, bringing a mix of sounds to the Halloween celebrations.

Event details

Dates: October 31 and November 1, 2026

Venue: NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi

Organisers: TMV (The Mad Virus) and Khooni Monday

Expected footfall: Over 30,000 attendees

Attractions To Look Forward To

Beyond the music, HorrorCon India 2026 will feature eight major attractions designed for visitors of different ages and interests. These include India’s Biggest Halloween Parade, India’s Biggest Horror Cosplay Competition and the country’s first-ever Family Cosplay Showdown.

The Gaming Arena will offer an experience for gaming enthusiasts, while the Live Horror Geek Zone will cater to fans fascinated by horror culture. Visitors can also explore the Trick or Treat Zone, adding a classic Halloween touch to the festivities.

Film buffs can look forward to a Horror Film Festival featuring acclaimed Indian and international horror movies. The programme will be complemented by horror storytelling sessions, creator-led experiences and themed photo spots where visitors can capture their Halloween looks.