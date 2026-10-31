Varun Dhawan Reunites With Student Of The Year Co-Star Sidharth Malhotra, Thanks 'Bhabhi Ji' Kiara Advani For Her Hospitality | Instagram / Varun Dhawan

Mumbai: Actors Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra have come a long way in their professional and personal lives ever since they made their Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year' in 2012. While their journeys may have taken different paths over the years, the cordial bond they continue to share remains unchanged.

And every time the two cross paths, it is a delight for their fans to see them together, proving that their camaraderie is still intact even after all these years. Recently, Varun met with Sidharth and his wife Kiara Advani at their residence in Mumbai.

Sharing a picture with the couple, Varun quipped, "Heated yes but never a rivalry with my brother."

He also thanked "bhabhi ji" Kiara for the "hospitality."

"Heated yes but never a rivalry with my brother Thank u for the hospitality bhabhi ji," his caption read.

Resharing Varun's post, Sidharth wrote, "Bro you will always be my first."

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who introduced Varun and Sidharth to Bollywood with 'Student of the Year', also shared a heartfelt reaction to the duo's reunion.

"Rohan and Abhimanyu! Heated rivalry? Solid lifelong bond," he wrote.

Varun and Sidharth's reunion comes after the recent telecast of a new episode of 'Koffee With Karan', in which the former appeared and opened up about wanting to reunite with Sidharth Malhotra.

During the conversation, host Karan Johar asked Varun which male co-star he would like to pair up with for a remake of the Canadian romantic series Heated Rivalry. Without missing a beat, Varun picked Sidharth Malhotra.

Karan was quick to give his approval, calling the duo a “sexy pairing.” Explaining his choice, Varun pointed out that their characters shared an interesting dynamic in Student of the Year. “I think there was (s**ual) tension between them even in SOTY,” the actor remarked.

Varun added, “A lot of people were saying that me and Sid should end up together more than Alia.”

'Student of the Year' also featured Alia Bhatt.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)