‘My Kids Are A Stiff Red Line’: Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput On Digital Scrutiny, Says Children’s Privacy Is Non-Negotiable

‘My Kids Are A Stiff Red Line’: Mira Rajput On Digital Scrutiny, Shahid Kapoor's Wife Children’s Privacy Is Non-Negotiable | Instagram

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, recently opened up about facing digital scrutiny and how she chooses to deal with it. In the latest episode of Kareena Kapoor-hosted Mirchi What Women Want Season 6, Mira admitted that while the scrutiny can get a little annoying, she believes that putting one's life on Instagram also means accepting the attention that comes with it.

Talking about online scrutiny, Mira said, "I think these blind items and all, that's whatever. But, if you are putting something on Instagram, it is what it is. You made that choice." She further explained that she had consciously chosen to make her Instagram account public. However, when it comes to drawing boundaries, Mira made it clear that her children are off-limits.

"I think the only thing which is like a red line and a very stiff one is my kids. That I think is a space where no one should actually say don't do this," she said.

Speaking to Kareena, who is also a mother of two, Mira expressed her wish for people to be more empathetic towards women with children. Clarifying her stance, she said, "It's not about being private, it's about being understanding that this is a personal space. Those children are children and we haven't asked them yet if they want these pictures and videos."

Mira explained that while she and Shahid are comfortable sharing aspects of their personal lives themselves, people should respect their children's privacy, as the kids have not chosen to be in the public eye. Responding to this, Kareena shared that her children often ask why everyone wants to take their pictures and admitted that they sometimes get "annoyed" by the attention.

Mira also spoke about the challenges of managing the children when people approach them for pictures with Shahid. She said she wishes such interactions could be "a little more smoother and kinder." However, she added that she and Shahid have always been open with their children about the effort and hard work that go into achieving something.

Mira Rajput married actor Shahid Kapoor on July 7, 2015, when she was 21 years old. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Misha Kapoor, in August 2016, followed by their son, Zain Kapoor, in September 2018. The duo are now parents to two children.