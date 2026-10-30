'Everyone's Excited About You And Me...': Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput 'Might' Have Third Baby – VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor Khan Tells Mira Rajput 'Everyone Is Excited' To See Them Together | YouTube

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput, wife of her ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor, will be coming together for a candid conversation on the talk show What Women Want. The new promo, shared on Thursday, October 29, gives fans a glimpse of their fun-filled interaction, with Kareena playfully teasing Mira about possibly having a third baby. She also addressed how people have been 'excited' to see the two together, considering Kareena's past relationship with Shahid.

Kareena Kapoor Teases Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput About Third Baby

During the conversation, Kareena told Mira, "I think everyone is excited that you and me are sitting on the couch," leaving Shahid's wife laughing. When Kareena asked her about the silliest rumour she had heard about herself, Mira replied, "That I am having another child." Kareena was quick to tease her, saying, "You might..." to which Mira immediately responded, "No way, we are done."

Check it out:

I Am A Wannabe Bollywood Wife: Kareena Kapoor Khan

The conversation took another humorous turn when Mira complimented Kareena by calling her a Bollywood star. Reacting to the compliment, Kareena jokingly said, "Yeah, but I am a wannabe Bollywood wife!"

Mira Rajput's Relationship Advice

Mira also shared some practical relationship advice during the chat. She revealed that many of her friends often tell her that their husbands promise to give them things but do not always follow through. To make things easier, she suggested that couples prepare a list of things they want at the beginning of every year. Kareena burst out laughing and said she would definitely take Mira's advice.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor dated for over four years, from around 2004 to 2007.

Shahid later married Mira in 2015, while Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012.

Kareena and Saif have two sons together, Taimur and Jehangir. Shahid and Mira have daughter Misha and son Zain.