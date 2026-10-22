'Inhone Mere...': Salman Khan Playfully Teases Shahid Kapoor In Front Of Kareena Kapoor At IIFA Event - VIDEO

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan brought his playful side to the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai on Thursday (October 22) as he teased Shahid Kapoor over a respectful gesture on stage. The lighthearted exchange took place in front of Shahid's ex-girlfriend, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, adding a fun moment to the star-studded event.

In the videos doing the rounds on social media platforms, Shahid was seen touching the stage as a mark of respect after stepping onto the platform. Salman noticed the gesture and playfully pulled his leg, leaving the audience and media amused.

Soon after Shahid stepped on the stage, Salman said, "Inhone mere pair nahi choohe, stage ko chooa inhone," leaving the audience in splits.

Take a look at Salman Khan's video here:

The IIFA 2027 press conference featured several Bollywood celebrities, with Salman and Shahid sharing the stage alongside Kareena, Pankaj Tripathi, Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan.

The IIFA Awards 2027 are scheduled to take place on January 22 and 23 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Salman, Varun, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul are reportedly among the names associated with the event.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman has two films in the pipeline. His war drama Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, was initially expected to release this year. However, the film's release remains uncertain amid concerns over its portrayal of China, and it has yet to receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification.

The actor will also star in Monster, a pan-India project backed by Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju. The film features Nayanthara alongside Salman and is scheduled for an Eid 2027 release.