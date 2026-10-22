Salman Khan Attends IIFA Event In Mumbai Amid Tight Security After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident; Watch Video

Actor Salman Khan attended the IIFA press conference in Mumbai on Thursday (October 22) amid heavy security, following the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. Videos circulating on social media show Salman arriving at the venue with a strong security presence around him.

The actor was all smiles as he posed for paps. The development comes as the Mumbai Police have stepped up security outside Salman’s residence in Bandra following the incident involving Tiger. The move comes amid reported threats against film personalities associated with Salman, with police maintaining heightened vigilance around the actor.

Salman Khan’s Security Tightened After Tiger Shroff Incident

Heavy police deployment was witnessed outside Salman’s Bandra residence on Wednesday. Armed personnel carrying machine guns and officers wearing bulletproof jackets have been stationed outside the building. The police are also closely monitoring the area for any suspicious activity.

Restrictions have reportedly been imposed on movement outside the actor’s residence. Fans who usually gather outside the building to catch a glimpse of Salman are facing restrictions, while vehicles are not being allowed to stop outside the premises.

Amid the heightened security concerns, the window glass at Salman’s residence has also reportedly been upgraded. The actor already has Y-plus security cover.

Was Salman Khan The Original Target?

According to reports, sources have claimed that Salman was the original target of the shooters involved in the firing incident linked to Tiger Shroff. The shooters allegedly abandoned their plan after conducting a recce and finding the security arrangements around Salman too tight.

Tiger was allegedly targeted later after the shooters monitored his social media activity. The incident has prompted increased security measures around Salman and heightened attention to the safety of other film personalities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman has Maathrubhumi and Vamshi Paidipally's next lined up. Maathrubhumi's shoot has been wrapped up, but the movie is yet to see the light of day. It was supposed to release in April this year but was postponed, and the new release date has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Vamshi's film is slated to release on Eid next year.