'Bhai Kaise Hai?': Paparazzi Asks Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff About Actor's Health, Here's How She Reacted - Watch Video

Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff Shares Actor's Health Update | Instagram

Shots were fired at Tiger Shroff on Sunday in Mumbai outside a ground. While he sustained minor injuries, his driver was shot. Pictures and videos of the actor with bandages on his chest and hand had gone viral on social media, and his fans were worried about his health. Reportedly, Tiger is back on the sets and has started shooting for Lag Jaa Gale. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, and sister, Krishna Shroff, were clicked at an event in Mumbai.

Ayesha Shroff reacts to Tiger's health

While leaving the event, when the paparazzi asked Ayesha, "Tiger bhai kaise hai? Achche hai?" she smiled, nodded her head, and gave a thumbs-up, assuring that the actor is fine now.

Watch Ayesha Shroff's Video Below...

Tiger Shroff firing incident

On Sunday evening, Tiger was leaving a ground in Mumbai after playing football. The car was surrounded by fans, and suddenly, two men started firing at him. The two men, along with a bike rider, fled from the location. Tiger was not shot but sustained minor injuries. However, his driver was shot and is currently in hospital.

Gangster claims responsibility for attack

After the incident, an audio message was released by gangster Anil Pandit, claiming to be an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In the audio message, he stated that he and his associate Harman Sandhu take responsibility for the attack on Tiger.

Till now, 10 people have been arrested in the firing case.

Other Bollywood actors also on target?

According to reports, Tiger was not the only target. The accused had allegedly done the recce of Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's house as well.

After Tiger's firing incident, security outside Salman's house has been beefed up. Meanwhile, fans of Ranbir are also demanding the tightest security for the actor, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Ramayana.