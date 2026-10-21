'Zindagi Bhar Ke Liye Gayab...': Tiger Shroff Likes Instagram Post Featuring Heropanti Scene In FIRST Social Media Activity After Firing Incident

Tiger Shroff's First Social Media Activity After Firing Incident Draws Attention | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Tiger Shroff was targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. According to reports, unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly opened fire at his car as he was leaving after a football match. Tiger escaped unhurt, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries.

Tiger Shroff Likes Instagram Post Days After Firing Incident

While the actor has not issued a statement since the incident, his latest social media activity has caught attention. Tiger recently liked an Instagram post shared on October 20, marking his first known social media interaction since the firing incident.

The post featured his song Raat Bhar from his debut film, Heropanti, playing in the background. The video showed Tiger riding a bike with his co-star Kriti Sanon seated behind him in a scene from the film, accompanied by the text, "Bhai, raat bhar ke liye kya, zindagi bhar ke liye gayab ho jata."

Tiger Shroff's First Social Media Activity After Firing Incident Draws Attention

While the actor has not issued a statement since the incident, his latest social media activity has caught attention. Tiger recently liked an Instagram post shared on October 20, marking his first known social media interaction since the firing incident.

The timing of the interaction has drawn attention, given that it comes shortly after the firing incident. However, it remains unclear whether Tiger liked the post intentionally or whether the interaction was accidental.

Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Shortly after the incident, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police brought the three accused in the firing case involving Tiger, Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar and Rehan, to Mumbai from Kota in the wee hours of Wednesday, October 21. The accused were taken to GT Hospital for medical examinations and then brought to the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Extortion Cell unit for further investigation