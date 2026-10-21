Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Shooters Brought To Mumbai From Kota, Taken To Anti-Extortion Cell - VIDEO | Screengrab/IANS

Mumbai: Mumbai Police brought the three accused in the firing case involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar and Rehan, to Mumbai from Kota in the wee hours of Wednesday. The accused were taken to GT Hospital for medical examinations and then brought to the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Extortion Cell unit for further investigation.

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Accused Brought To Mumbai By Road

The trio had been arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota after allegedly opening fire at a vehicle carrying the actor in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. The Mumbai Police team had left Kota by road with the accused on Tuesday under a revised transportation plan dubbed ‘Plan B’, after deciding against travelling overnight.

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Accused Taken To Anti-Extortion Cell After Medical Checkup

After reaching Mumbai, the three accused were taken directly to GT Hospital for mandatory medical examinations before being brought to the Anti-Extortion Cell. Visuals from both the spots have surfaced on the internet. Cops are expected to question them further about the shooting, the alleged conspiracy and the roles of others suspected to be involved in the case.

The firing incident took place around 7 pm on October 18, when Shroff was leaving a football club in Juhu. The accused allegedly opened fire at his vehicle. While the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

Delhi Police Arrest 4, Including 2 Women Accused Of Supplying Weapons

In another development, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four more people, including two women, on Tuesday for their alleged role in supplying the weapon and ammunition used in the attack. The accused have been identified as Kunal, 21, Sumit, 19, Radha, 23 and Babita, 23. Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Haryana’s Sonipat, while Radha and Babita were held at New Delhi Railway Station.

According to the Delhi Police, the two women allegedly travelled to Mumbai carrying a pistol and ammunition before a minor boy collected the bag near their hotel in Dadar. Cops are probing the alleged supply chain and the involvement of other suspects, including Anil Pandit, who is alleged to have coordinated aspects of the operation.

The four newly arrested accused were formally arrested by the Maharashtra Police’s Crime Investigation Department team and granted a three-day transit remand to be brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

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