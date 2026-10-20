Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Delhi Police Arrest 4, Including 2 Women Accused Of Supplying Weapons |

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu. The accused were subsequently formally arrested by the Maharashtra Police's Crime Investigation Department (CID), Mumbai, and remanded for transit to Mumbai for further investigation.

The accused have been identified as Kunal, 21, Sumit, 19, Radha, 23, and Babita, 23. According to the Delhi Police, the four were apprehended on October 20, with Kunal and Sumit arrested in Haryana's Sonipat, while Radha and Babita were detained at New Delhi Railway Station.

The arrests followed an investigation into the alleged supply of weapons to the shooters involved in the attack. According to the preliminary findings, Radha and Babita allegedly travelled to Mumbai to deliver a pistol and ammunition before returning to Delhi by train.

Kunal Allegedly Procured Pistol, Ammunition

According to the chain of events detailed by the Delhi Police, Kunal, who had recently been released from jail on bail, was introduced to Anil Pandit through a friend from Harsana village. The two allegedly communicated through an encrypted messaging application. Acting on Pandit's instructions, Kunal allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar, accompanied by Sumit.

The police further stated that Kunal met Radha around two months ago, informed her about his activities and persuaded her to travel to Mumbai with a weapon.

Women Allegedly Delivered Weapon In Mumbai

On October 15, Kunal allegedly took Radha and Babita to New Delhi Railway Station. The pistol was reportedly kept inside Radha's bag, while Kunal remained in contact with the women through an encrypted application and relayed instructions allegedly given by Pandit. The two women arrived at Dadar station on October 17 and checked into a hotel. At around 11 am, a minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near the hotel.

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff took place on October 18 at around 7 pm. According to the police account, Pandit subsequently informed Kunal that the alleged shooters were stranded in Mumbai and asked him to arrange their escape.

Radha and Babita left Mumbai for Delhi on October 18 aboard the Dadar–Haridwar Express. They were apprehended by the Delhi Police at New Delhi Railway Station on October 20, while Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Sonipat.

Mumbai Police Granted Three-Day Transit Remand

The Delhi Police said the four accused were initially produced before a court under Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Subsequently, Maharashtra Police's CID team from Mumbai moved an application seeking permission for custodial interrogation and formal arrest. The court allowed the application, following which the accused were formally arrested by the Mumbai Police team.

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