Salman Khan Spotted With Heavy Security At Mumbai Airport After Tiger Shroff's Firing Incident - Watch Video

Salman Khan Clicked At Mumbai Airport | Instagram

On Sunday, Tiger Shroff was attacked in Mumbai while he was leaving a ground after playing football. Shots were fired at him, and an audio clip circulated by gangster Anil Pandit, an associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, stated that he and Harman Sandhu take full responsibility for the incident. The audio message claimed that they had given a warning to Tiger previously, and in the message, they gave a strict warning to the Mumbai film industry, threatening that whoever works with Salman Khan will face a similar fate.

Salman Khan spotted amid tight security at Mumbai airport

Amid this controversy, Salman Khan was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday with beefed-up security. We can see there were many gunmen around him, and of course, Shera was also there. The actor didn't pose for the paparazzi for a long time but just nodded and went inside the airport.

Watch Salman Khan Airport Video Below...

Netizens react to Salman Khan's video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Kiski kya mazal salman ka kuch kr le (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Airport ka scene bhi films jaisa lagta hai 😍🔥 bhai Ke aage sab fail (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Salman Bhai ka ek ishara hi kafi hai uske dehshat ka andaza lagane k liye (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Security outside Salman Khan's house tightened

After the firing incident with Tiger, the security outside Salman's house was also beefed up.

Salman Khan's movies

Talking about Salman's films, the actor has Maathrubhumi and Vamshi Paidipally's next lined up. Maathrubhumi's shoot has been wrapped up, but the movie is yet to see the light of day. It was supposed to release in April this year but was postponed, and the new release date has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Vamshi's film is slated to release on Eid next year.