Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Injured Man Recalls Ordeal, Thought He Had A Heart Attack | Video | IANS & File Pic

A person identified as Umesh Chavan, who was injured in the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu, has recalled the terrifying moments when he suddenly experienced severe chest pain, initially believing he was having a heart attack.

Recounting the incident, Chavan said Tiger Shroff was leaving after playing at around 7 pm. He was standing near the window of the actor's car as it exited through the gate and was recording a video when he suddenly heard a loud sound.

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"I thought it was a tire bursting," Chavan said, describing the moments before he began experiencing intense chest pain.

He recalled shouting for help as he struggled to breathe, saying, "Man, my chest hurts, someone please pump my chest, I can't breathe".

Chavan said he had no idea that he had been shot and initially believed he was suffering a heart attack. It was only after he was taken to Cooper Hospital that he learnt a bullet had hit him.

He further explained that after undergoing initial examinations at the hospital, he was transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

The incident involving Tiger Shroff in Juhu is under investigation by the Mumbai Police. Chavan's account offers a glimpse into the panic and confusion that followed the firing, as he struggled to understand the cause of his sudden chest pain.

Accused Allegedly Planned To Target Another Bollywood Celebrity

Meanwhile, a major revelation has reportedly emerged during the preliminary interrogation of the accused, with investigators suspecting that Shroff was not their original target.

According to reports, the accused had allegedly planned to target another Bollywood celebrity but shifted their focus to Shroff after finding it difficult to reach their intended target. They reportedly learnt through Instagram reels shared by the actor's fans that he did not have police security accompanying him, following which they allegedly decided to target him.

Investigators have also reportedly found that the accused intended to kill Shroff to spread fear within the Bollywood industry. They allegedly tracked the actor's activities and movements through videos and posts uploaded on his Instagram account and those of his fans, using the material to conduct reconnaissance before the attack.