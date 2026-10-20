Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Actor Gets Police Protection, Mumbai Police Deploy Bodyguards Amid Ongoing Probe

Tiger Shroff Gets Police Protection After Firing Attack | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Tiger Shroff was targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18. Unidentified assailants allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at his car as he was leaving after a football match. Tiger escaped unhurt, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries.

Tiger Shroff Gets Police Protection After Firing Attack

Following the incident, Tiger has been provided police security, according to IANS. The Mumbai Police Protection Branch has assigned bodyguards to the actor, while the local police station has deployed an officer and additional personnel for his security.

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Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police investigation into the firing incident is ongoing, with authorities continuing their efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Shortly after the incident, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The messages also reportedly demanded an apology from Salman Khan to the Bishnoi community and issued threats to people associated with the actor.

What Tiger Shroff Told Eknath Shinde About The Attack

Following the attack, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Tiger Shroff at his residence. Several videos from the actor’s home showed him with a bandage on his hand. After the meeting, Shinde asserted that no form of threat would be tolerated in Mumbai.

“I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass,” Shinde said, as quoted by ANI.

He added that both Tiger and his mother were shaken by the incident. Shinde assured them that the state government stood with them amid the threats reportedly directed at public figures, reiterating that the authorities would not tolerate any form of intimidation.

Tiger Shroff is yet to issue an official statement regarding the firing incident.