Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Man Who 'Linked' Shooters To Bishnoi Gang Operative Anil Pandit Arrested In Haryana; 6 Held So Far

Tiger Shroff Firing Case | file pic

Mumbai: A man suspected of connecting the three shooters involved in the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s vehicle with Anil Pandit, a California-based alleged operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been arrested in Haryana’s Sonipat. The accused, identified as Sameer, is suspected of facilitating communication between the shooters and Pandit, marking a key development in the investigation.

With Sameer’s arrest, the number of people in custody in the case has risen to six, according to information available. The three alleged shooters, Phool Singh, Rehan and Hrithik Kumar, were arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota on Monday. Two other suspects have also been detained, including one picked up near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, reported India Today.

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The three alleged shooters were being held under tight security at the Railway Colony police station in Kota and were expected to be brought to Mumbai on Tuesday for further investigation.

Rehan Allegedly Lured With Money & Prospect Of Moving Overseas

Cops suspect the accused were recruited with promises of money and opportunities to settle abroad. Rehan was allegedly offered Rs 35,000 along with the prospect of moving overseas. He reportedly has previous cases under the Arms Act and theft-related charges. Police are also probing information that Rehan and Phool Singh had earlier attempted to shoot a businessman in Amritsar, but the weapon allegedly failed to fire.

According to the investigation details, Rehan and Phool Singh had been staying in Mumbai for around a month before being introduced to Hrithik Kumar, who was familiar with the city. Hrithik was allegedly lured with promises of a good job and an opportunity to settle abroad.

Police suspect that Pandit sent money to the trio through online transactions to fund their expenses. The accused allegedly used a shop to receive the money in cash. Communication between Pandit and the three men reportedly took place through the Jaggi app, which does not require users to submit identification details, according to the information available to investigators.

The weapons allegedly used in the attack were not handed over to the shooters directly. Instead, they reportedly received a message instructing them to collect the firearms from a location near a garbage bin. Investigators are now examining whether Sameer’s alleged role extended to other people in Mumbai who may have been involved in planning or facilitating the attack.

Who Is Anil Pandit?

Anil Pandit is suspected of operating activities linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from abroad and is wanted in several extortion and firing cases in Delhi and elsewhere. An audio clip that surfaced on Monday featured a man identifying himself as Pandit claiming responsibility for the attack on Shroff and threatening people associated with actor Salman Khan.

In the purported recording, the speaker claimed Shroff had been warned against working with Khan, suggesting their association was the motive behind the firing. He also warned those speaking against the Bishnoi gang and threatened members of the film industry who worked with Khan.

Police have not yet verified the authenticity of the audio clip or the accompanying social media post. The alleged threats and Pandit’s purported role in the attack remain under investigation.

Details On Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

The firing took place around 7 pm on Sunday after Shroff played football with colleagues in Juhu. The accused allegedly opened fire at his vehicle as he was leaving the area. The actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, while his driver sustained a bullet wound.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Police are continuing to investigate the alleged recruitment network, the movement of weapons and the suspected links between the accused and the Bishnoi gang.

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