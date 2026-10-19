Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Rehan’s Father Claims He Had No Contact With Son For 10-12 Years; Says 'Law Should Punish Him' |

Mumbai: Rehan, one of the three accused arrested in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, had been living separately from his father for years, with the latter claiming he had not seen or spoken to his son for nearly a decade. Speaking to the media after Rehan’s arrest, his father, Shudeen, said he was unaware of his son’s alleged activities and that the law should decide his punishment.

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Rehan Among 3 Accused Held For Firing

Rehan, 18, is a resident of Eidgah Colony in Haryana’s Sonipat district and is among the three accused held in Kota, Rajasthan, while allegedly travelling from Mumbai towards Delhi. The arrests were carried out by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Rajasthan Police. The other two accused are a 17-year-old boy from Haryana and Hrithik Kumar alias Roshan, 22, who worked as a Rapido rider in Mumbai.

In the interview, Rehan’s father said his son had been away from the family for several years and that he had not seen him for a long time. Asked about his son’s alleged involvement in crime, he said Rehan had previously faced a case related to a firearm, but claimed there had been no other case against him to his knowledge. He said the earlier case was registered around four to five months ago and that Rehan was later released on bail arranged by his mother.

Rehan's Family Living Separately For Past Many Years

According to his father, Rehan did not return to live with him after being released and instead stayed with his mother. The family members have reportedly been living separately for around eight to 10 years. Rehan’s mother, Samsida, works as a labourer at a factory, while Rehan’s father said he had no contact with his son for approximately 10 to 12 years.

Rehan reportedly studied until Class 9 before dropping out. His maternal aunt, Afsana, told local media that he had taken up welding work after being released from jail. She said he had left home claiming he was going to work and had been home during Eid before leaving again, reported Amar Ujala.

Held Previously Over Alleged Possession Of Illegal Firearm

Rehan was reportedly arrested on August 19 in a case involving the alleged possession of an illegal firearm in Gohana. He is now accused of being part of the group involved in the firing at Shroff’s vehicle outside a football ground in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor reportedly escaped serious injury, while his driver sustained a gunshot wound.

Reacting to the allegations, Rehan’s father said the law should take its course and impose whatever punishment is warranted. Police are investigating the roles of all three accused and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

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