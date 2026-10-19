Tiger Shroff Firing Case: All 3 Accused Held In Kota Identified, Including 17-Year-Old Minor; One Is Rapido Rider From Mumbai |

Mumbai: All three accused in the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff have been arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota, with the group including a 17-year-old minor and a 22-year-old man who worked as a Rapido rider in Mumbai. The Anti-Gangster Task Force, along with Rajasthan Police, apprehended the trio near Kota railway station after they allegedly fled Mumbai following the shooting.

All 3 Accused Identified

According to the details shared about the arrests, the three accused include a 17-year-old boy from Sonepat district in Haryana, Hrithik Kumar alias Roshan, 22, originally from Begusarai district in Bihar and currently residing in Andheri West, Mumbai, and Rehan, 18, from Sonepat in Haryana. The minor is reportedly a potter by occupation, while Kumar worked as a Rapido rider.

The accused were allegedly travelling by train from Mumbai towards Delhi when they were intercepted in the Railway Colony area near Kota railway station. The arrests came a day after gunshots were fired outside a football ground in Mumbai's Juhu, where Shroff had been playing football.

Tiger's Driver Injured In Firing

According to the police, two men allegedly opened fire as the actor was leaving the ground on Sunday before fleeing the scene. Shroff reportedly escaped without serious injuries, while his driver, Firdos Ibrahim Baloch, sustained a gunshot wound during the attack.

Cops have also seized the motorcycle allegedly used in the attack. The vehicle, registered in Mumbai, is being examined as part of the probe, while police are analysing CCTV footage to reconstruct the suspects’ movements before and after the firing.

Before their arrest in Kota, the three accused were reportedly spotted at Andheri railway station on Monday night. They allegedly abandoned the motorcycle before leaving the area and boarding a train out of Mumbai.

Mumbai Police registered an FIR on Monday against the three accused in connection with the incident. According to ANI, the case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the probe.

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