Krishna Shroff Skips Posing For Paps At Faisu's Wedding Reception, Avoids Questions On Tiger Shroff's Health After Firing Incident—VIDEO

Krishna Shroff Attends Faisu's Wedding Reception | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, attended the wedding reception of social media influencer Mr Faisu and Tanya Siddiqui in Mumbai on Monday evening, October 19. The event saw several popular television and entertainment personalities arriving to congratulate the newlyweds.

Krishna’s appearance came a day after her brother, Tiger, was involved in a firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18.

Krishna Shroff Attends Faisu's Wedding Reception

At the reception, Krishna was seen alongside Erika Packard but skipped posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet. After attending the event, she headed straight to her car without stopping for photographs.

Read Also How Tiger Shroff Escaped Firing Attack By Moving Back In His Seat As Bullets Tore Through Car

Krishna looked glamorous in a teal-green lehenga paired with a pink blouse and a matching dupatta. She completed her look with glam makeup, making a stylish appearance for the evening.

Krishna Shroff Avoids Questions About Tiger Shroff's Health

As she settled into her car to leave, paparazzi asked her for an update on Tiger’s health following the firing incident. However, Krishna chose not to comment on her brother’s condition and repeatedly responded with a polite, “Thank you!” before leaving the venue.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening as Tiger Shroff was leaving a football-related outing in Mumbai. Three unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire near Pushpa Park in Juhu.

According to police, three people, including Tiger’s driver and an autorickshaw driver, were injured in the incident, while the actor escaped unhurt. Following the attack, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly claimed responsibility.

Tiger Shroff is yet to issue an official statement regarding the firing incident.