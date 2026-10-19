Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Disha Patani Looks Distressed; Actress Rushes To Meet Rumoured Ex-Boyfriend - Watch Video

Disha Patani Rushes To Meet Tiger Shroff After Firing Incident | Instagram

On Sunday night, a shocking incident took place in Mumbai. Shots were fired at actor Tiger Shroff while he was leaving a ground after playing football. The videos of the same have gone viral on social media, and gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility of the incident on social media in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Actress Disha Patani, who was rumoured to be dating Tiger, rushed to her Baaghi 2 co-star's house to meet him after the incident.

Disha Patani rushes to Tiger's house

Reportedly, the actress was in Jamnagar for the Navratri celebration hosted by the Ambanis and flew down to Mumbai last night. After coming to Mumbai, she rushed to Tiger's house. Disha looked distressed in the video.

Watch the video of Disha Patani below...

Tiger Shroff firing incident

Multiple videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. In the videos, we can see that Tiger's car was surrounded by fans. Later, two men started firing at him. The men fled from the location. While, reportedly, Tiger didn't sustain any injuries, his driver was shot, so the actor quickly took the driver's seat and took the driver to the hospital.

Tiger Shroff's pictures with bandages go viral

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde visited the actor's house last night, and a few pictures and videos of them have gone viral on social media. In those photos and videos, Tiger is seen with bandages.

While talking to the media about the incident, Shinde had said, "Tiger Shroff’s vehicle was targeted. This incident is deeply concerning and condemnable; I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. I have spoken with the Police Commissioner, and I have also spoken with Tiger Shroff. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has formed several teams to track down those who opened fire—they will be apprehended and given a response in their own language."

The actor's fans have been worried about his health, but Tiger has not yet shared any statement about the incident.