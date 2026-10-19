How Tiger Shroff Escaped Firing Attack By Moving Back In His Seat As Bullets Tore Through Car | X

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped the firing attack on his car in Juhu as his quick reaction after hearing the gunshots helped him avoid the bullets, according to details he shared with the police during the investigation.

A total of five rounds were fired at the actor's vehicle, with two bullets fired from the front and three from the side. As soon as he heard the gunshots, Tiger became alert and moved backwards in his seat, a reaction that may have helped him avoid the bullets fired from the side by accused Rehan Rashiduddin.

Tiger Shroff Car Firing Case: First Visuals of Accused Shooters Emerge, Mumbai Police Files FIRFirst visuals of the accused shooters involved in the alleged firing attack on actor Tiger Shroff have emerged. According to sources, seven rounds were fired at his BMW in Mumbai, with five bullets hitting the car. The shooter allegedly attempted to fire at Shroff at point-blank range, but the gun reportedly jammed twice. While Tiger Shroff escaped unharmed, his driver Firdaus sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. Police are investigating a possible Bishnoi gang connection as the probe continues.#TigerShroff #TigerShroffFiringCase #FirstVisuals #AccusedShooters #MumbaiFiring #TigerShroffNews #BishnoiGang — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 19, 2026

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Bullets strike car and injure driver

The bullets allegedly passed through the area in front of him, with one striking his driver, Firdaus Baluch, and injuring him.

Meanwhile, Phulsingh Naresh allegedly fired two rounds from the front. One bullet hit the car's bonnet, while the other struck the frame between the windscreen and the door.

Tiger himself provided the police with details of the firing and how he reacted during the attack. Despite the potentially fatal assault, the actor escaped serious injury, with his presence of mind believed to have played a crucial role.

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Stayed inside car after shooters fled

Even after the attackers fled, Tiger avoided stepping out of the vehicle immediately. His driver got out of his seat and exited the car. As soon as the driver stepped outside, Tiger moved from his seat and took the driver's seat inside the vehicle.

Once the driver was back inside the car, Tiger immediately drove him to a hospital for treatment. The sequence of events, as narrated by Tiger to the police, forms part of the ongoing investigation into the firing incident and the roles of the accused.

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