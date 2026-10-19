Tiger Shroff Firing Case Cracked With Railway CCTV Footage As Police Track Suspects To Rajasthan's Kota | File Pic

Mumbai: CCTV surveillance at railway stations helped police trace three suspects in the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s vehicle in Juhu to Kota in Rajasthan, where they were detained from the Pune-Jaipur Express on Monday morning. The suspects had allegedly travelled by road from Mumbai to Surat before boarding train 12939, and were intercepted at Kota railway station around 10.15 am.

According to railway officials, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) formed a joint team after receiving inputs from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. Surveillance footage from multiple stations was examined to track the suspects’ movements, with their trail subsequently picked up at Surat railway station. The railway police coordinated with local police in Kota to intercept them.

#WATCH | Mumbai firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff | Kota, Rajasthan: Medical examinations of all three accused have been conducted at MBS Hospital. They have been sent to 48-hour transit remand with the Mumbai Police. https://t.co/ihB8TVi6eh — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

“The surveillance footage was checked at various stations after which they were tracked from Surat railway station. The team of rail police along with local cops apprehended them at Kota the next day, at around 10.15 am,” a Western Railway official said.

Suspects detained from train at Kota

The three were detained from the train’s general coach when it arrived at Kota. The RPF said its Kota division had received information from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch that the suspects were travelling on the train in connection with the Juhu firing incident. The joint team searched the train and detained them before they could travel further.

The suspects have been identified as Rehan alias Sukka, 18, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, and Ritwik Kurmi alias Roshan Fighter, 22, reportedly from Bihar and currently residing in Andheri West. The third suspect is a juvenile, whose identity has been withheld as required by law.

Rapido responds to suspect's alleged association

One of the suspects is reportedly a driver associated with app-based mobility aggregator Rapido. In a statement, the company said the individual had not been active as a captain on its platform since October 14 and had used its services as a customer on the day of the incident.

“We are in constant touch with the authorities and are supporting them in their investigation,” the company said, adding that it had shared the information sought by investigators.

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Investigation into suspects' movements continues

The precise role played by CCTV footage in identifying the suspects and establishing their route remains part of the ongoing investigation. The detention highlights how surveillance across railway stations, combined with intelligence-sharing between agencies, can help police track suspects who cross state borders using public transport.

Mumbai Police and the investigating agencies have been informed, and further questioning and legal proceedings are expected to establish the suspects’ alleged roles in the firing incident.

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