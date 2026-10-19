Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Three Accused Nabbed In Rajasthan's Kota After Fleeing Mumbai, Taken Into Custody

All three accused in the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff have been taken into custody in Kota, Rajasthan. The accused reached Kota by train and were apprehended from the Railway Colony area.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force and Rajasthan Police arrested the three from Kota railway station. The three, who were absconding after the incident, include one person from Maharashtra and two from Haryana.

The accused were travelling on a train from Mumbai to Delhi when they were apprehended at Kota railway station. This comes a day after shots were fired at the actor outside a football ground in Juhu, Mumbai.

Mumbai Police File FIR in Tiger Shroff Firing Case

On Monday, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against three accused in connection with the firing incident. According to ANI, the case has been filed under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

The investigation is ongoing as officers work to gather evidence and establish the roles of those involved.

The incident took place on Sunday when Tiger was leaving a ground after playing football. Two men allegedly opened fire before fleeing the scene. While the actor reportedly escaped without serious injuries, his driver was shot during the attack.

A video that later went viral on social media showed Tiger taking the driver's seat and rushing his injured driver to the hospital.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Following the incident, an audio message surfaced on social media in which Anil Pandit and his associate Harman Sandhu, allegedly acting in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the firing.

In the voice note, they reportedly said that Tiger had previously been warned against working with actor Salman Khan. The authenticity of the audio and the claims made in it remain matters for investigation.

Police Trace Accused After Motorcycle Abandoned in Mumbai

Before the arrests in Kota, the three accused were reportedly spotted at Andheri railway station on Monday night. According to reports, they abandoned a motorcycle before fleeing the area.

Mumbai Police have seized the motorcycle, which is registered in Mumbai, and are examining its records and CCTV footage to trace the suspects' movements and gather further evidence.

Tiger Shroff Seen With Bandages After Incident

Following the firing, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger at his residence. Videos and pictures of their meeting circulated widely on social media, with the actor seen wearing multiple bandages.

The visit came amid concerns about the actor's safety following the incident.

Disha Patani Visits Tiger Shroff at His Home

Actress Disha Patani also visited Tiger after the firing. She was reportedly in Jamnagar to attend the Ambanis' Navratri celebration before flying to Mumbai on Sunday night to meet him at his residence.

Pictures and videos from the visit showed Disha looking distressed as she arrived at the actor's home.

Tiger has not yet issued a public statement about the firing incident.