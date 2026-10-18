'Chinta Mat Karo': Eknath Shinde Speaks To Tiger, Jackie Shroff After Firing Incident In Mumbai; Assures Safety | VIDEO |

Mumbai, October 18: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to actor Tiger Shroff and his father Jackie Shroff after a firing incident linked to the actor in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. Shinde assured the father-son duo that the government was with them and there was no need to worry.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking about the incident, Shinde said the government will review security arrangements for celebrities across Maharashtra. He also warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to threaten or intimidate others.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I spoke with Tiger Shroff, as well as his father, Jackie Shroff. I told Tiger not to worry—the government is with him; there is no need for concern," Shinde said. He added that the police and the government were committed to ensuring the safety of celebrities and would not spare those who tried to threaten people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Take Responsibility

An audio clip allegedly linked to the case went viral on social media after the firing incident took place in Juhu. Reports claim that Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, said to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai Police are investigating the social media posts and the viral audio to verify their authenticity and determine whether the people named in them were actually involved.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Government To Review Security For Celebrities

Shinde's statement comes amid concerns over the safety of celebrities following the firing incident. The Deputy Chief Minister said the government would review existing security arrangements and take steps to ensure that actors and other public figures remain safe.

He also made it clear that threats and attempts at intimidation would not be tolerated. The police are investigating the incident.

Police Statement

Giving details about the incident, Mumbai Police DCP Mohit Garg said the firing took place around 7 PM when Tiger Shroff was leaving after completing his programme. Some unidentified persons opened fire, leaving two people injured.

However, Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt and is completely safe. The actor's driver sustained an injury to his hand but is reportedly out of danger, while another injured person, identified as Mr Chauhan, is undergoing treatment. Taking serious note of the incident, Mumbai Police have formed multiple teams to investigate the firing and identify those responsible.