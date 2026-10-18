Mumbai: Tiger Shroff Escapes Unhurt After Firing In Juhu; Driver, Civilian Injured, Police Probe Underway | VIDEO

Tiger Shroff Escapes Unhurt After Firing In Juhu | Photos via Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after three motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at him in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening (October 18). Two people, including the actor's driver and an autorickshaw driver, sustained injuries in the incident, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet clear.

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Dr. Mohit Kumar Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Western Region II, said, “A firing incident has been reported under Juhu police station limits. Tiger Shroff is safe. He has not sustained any bullet injury. Further investigation is underway.”

#Mumbai: Tiger Shroff Safe After Firing Incident In Juhu; Visuals From Firing SpotReported by @m_journalist #MumbaiNews #Juhufiring https://t.co/h9oYS4kklx — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 18, 2026

According to sources, actor Tiger Shroff had gone to Jamnalal Bajaj Ground in the Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme area to play football. While returning after the game, a firing incident occurred, in which his driver sustained an injury to his hand. The car's windows were shattered during the incident, and glass fragments reportedly hit the actor, leaving him injured as well.

Police are investigating the incident to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the firing and identify those involved.

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