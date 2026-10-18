Richa Chadha Says Mumbai Roads Need Urgent Repairs, Seeks More Buses And Trains: 'I Still Take Public Transport'

Actress Richa Chadha has called for better roads, improved public transport and increased train capacity in Mumbai. In an interview, she said the city's residents deserve better infrastructure, especially given the revenue generated by the financial capital. She also revealed that she continues to use public transport, including trains, metros and rickshaws, to travel around the city.

Richa first visited Mumbai at the age of 16 for a play in which she was cast as an extra. She eventually moved to the city from Delhi, partly because she felt women had greater freedom to move around independently.

Richa Chadha Says Mumbai Roads Need Urgent Repairs

Despite her fondness for Mumbai, Richa believes the city's roads need improvement. Highlighting the potholes and safety concerns, she told Zoom, "I really want the road quality to improve. Mumbaikars deserve better because national tax revenue, central excise revenue, income tax and so much comes from the city. Itna tolerance bhi nahi hona chahiye. Things are falling on your head, and roads are full of potholes."

Richa Chadha Calls For More BEST Buses And Safer Trains

The actress stressed that reliable and accessible public transport is essential for the city's development. Calling for better connectivity, she said, "For betterment of the whole city, we need to have more public transport, like BEST buses with better connectivity; not fewer, but more buses."

Comparing Mumbai's transport system with those in London and Amsterdam, Richa said, "A.C. buses should be there for common people working in the city and definitely increase the train capacity, because it's very unsafe; so many people die every day. Life should not be so cheap. People come here for their earnings and to make the city prosperous. We deserve to care for them," she said.

Richa Chadha Reveals She Still Uses Public Transport In Mumbai

Richa shared that she regularly relies on public transport and often combines different modes of travel to reach her destination.

Explaining how she commutes to shoots, she said, "I use everything in the city. All modes of public transport I have used in the city, and I sometimes still do. After COVID, you can wear a mask. If I have to go for a shoot from my house to Powai, I get dressed, and I just take the rickshaw to the metro station. The production car comes to pick me up at Powai and takes me to the set. I can easily travel like that. I do that a lot. I also recently took a train from VT. I have taken lots of trains and buses in the city; that's why I know that there is a lot of scope for improvement."

She also urged the government to increase the number of BEST buses and introduce incentives to encourage more people to use public transport instead of relying on private vehicles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa will next be seen in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.