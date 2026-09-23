'Lost A Lot Of Blood, Brain Was Foggy': Richa Chadha Recalls Difficult Delivery And Postpartum Struggles

Richa Chadha Reveals She Lost 'A Lot Of Blood' During Daughter's Birth, Recalls Postpartum Struggles | Photo via Instagram

Actress Richa Chadha recently opened up about the challenges she faced after the birth of her daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, revealing that a difficult delivery and a demanding recovery prompted her to take a break from acting. In an interview, Richa spoke about her postpartum experience and how she continued working behind the scenes on her production Girls Will Be Girls despite her health struggles. She revealed that she lost a lot of blood during childbirth and needed considerable time to recover.

Richa said she deliberately wanted to stay away from the camera and use the period after her daughter’s birth to recover and spend time at home.

“I wanted to be seen less. I wanted to have my nesting period. Six-eight months after my delivery, I was working very hard to get Girls Will Be Girls out. I was juggling between striking a deal with the platforms, the release, getting everything ready and the deliveries. It was a lot. And it really took a toll on my body. I had to rest. I had to take vitamins,” she told News 18.

Despite being in the postpartum phase, Richa was closely involved in getting Girls Will Be Girls to audiences. The film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in the competition section and received critical acclaim. It was later released on Amazon Prime Video.

Richa Chadha recalls difficult delivery

Speaking about her recovery, Richa revealed that the physical impact of childbirth made it difficult for her to return to work immediately. She said she experienced brain fog and needed time to regain her health.

“I couldn’t work because I had a natural delivery and I had lost a lot of blood. It took me a long time to recover, health-wise. My brain was foggy. Uss time pe, main kya hi bahar jaake kaam karti? Despite that, I finished a show with an OTT platform. I also did the research for Musafiri, which took a long time. Speed is less when you’re handling so many things. I’m starting a film tomorrow. So, hopefully, you’ll see much more of me.”

Richa and actor Ali Fazal legally married in 2020 and later celebrated their wedding with grand festivities in 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter, Zuneyra, on July 16, 2024.

What’s next for Richa Chadha?

Before embracing motherhood, Richa was seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi. She is now set to return to films with Anubhav Sinha’s Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, which also stars Prateik Patil and Cyrus Broacha.

Musafiri is an upcoming eight-episode non-fiction docuseries written, hosted and produced by Richa.