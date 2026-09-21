Richa Chadha Says Delhi Girls 'Ke Par Nikal Aate Hai' When They Come To Mumbai, Reveals Her Show Musafiri Explores Why City Is Safe For Women

Richa Chadha At Screening Of Musafiri | Photo By Ashwini Sawant

Actress Richa Chadha is all set for her non-fiction travel show titled Musafiri, which will start streaming on YouTube on September 25, 2026. In the show, the actress will visit some rarely known places in the city, and also share interesting unknown facts about them. On Monday, Richa had organised a special screening of the two episodes of the show, and The Free Press Journal got a chance to watch them.

After the screening, Richa interacted with the media and revealed that one of the episodes of the series will explore why Mumbai is a safe city for women.

So, when the actress was asked about her experience of shifting to Mumbai from Delhi, Richa said, "Jab Dilli se Mumbai aati hai ladkiyan toh unke par nikal aate hai. Humko lagta hai ke hum ghar se bahar shaamko jaa sakte hai, tehel sakte hai, nicker pehen sakte hai, hum 3 baje taxi le sakte hai. Woh jo chiz hai woh Mumbai ke history aur policy mein structured hai (When girls come to Mumbai from Delhi, they get wings. We feel like we can go out in the evening, can take a walk, wear shorts, and take a taxi at 3 a.m. That's something that's structured in Mumbai's history and policies)."

An Ode To Kolis

Further talking about the episode, Richa explained, "Iss episode ke dauran hum dekhenge ke kin communities ki aurton ko ghar se bahar nikalne diya gaya. Woh kaam kar rahi thi late 1850s se. Unki wajahse baaki logon ko kitna easy hua. Actually, it is an ode to the Kolis of Bombay (In this episode, we'll explore which communities' women were allowed to get out of their homes. They'd been working since the late 1850s. How much easier it was for others because of them?)."

Musafiri's YouTube Premiere

Musafiri will premiere on a YouTube channel named Phull Stop with Richa & Ali.