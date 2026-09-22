'It's Great...': Richa Chadha On Salman Khan Slamming Netizens For Trolling Actresses For Their Postpartum Weight

Richa Chadha Reacts To Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode |

Last Saturday's Bigg Boss 20 episode was undoubtedly one of the best Weekend Ka Vaars. Salman Khan got angry on stage and opened up about many things like age-shaming, body-shaming, and more. He didn't mention anyone's name but slammed the netizens who troll actresses for gaining weight after delivering a baby. Soon, netizens started claiming that he was talking about Katrina Kaif, as the actress faced trolling after her recent appearance. In an interview, Richa opened up about Salman slamming trolls.

While talking to News18, Richa said that she didn't know that Salman spoke about it, 'but it's great'. She further said, "It’s a magnanimous thing to do. One shouldn’t pay heed. Poor men are so limited in their thinking capacities and they’ll never have the profound experience of giving birth."

salman indirectly addressing the criticism against katrina here🥹 pic.twitter.com/oIvlByN2nG — celina ❦ (@bollyvfx_) September 19, 2026

The actress stated that men cannot exist without women as all of them came from a womb. Richa added that if someone makes fun of mothers, it backfires very badly. "Every single individual who sat with a stupid paunch and a receding hairline and made comments on women’s bodies is unhappy with their own body," she said.

Salman's Video Goes Viral

Salman's video of slamming trolls during Weekend Ka Vaar went viral on social media, and it became a topic of discussion. Many also trolled Vicky Kaushal for not speaking up for his wife, the way Salman supported and stood for her.

Richa Chadha Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Richa is all set for the release of her non-fiction travel show titled Musafiri. The eight-episode series, which will stream on YouTube, will have Richa going to rarely known places in Mumbai and sharing some interesting information about those locations.

The show will start streaming from September 25, 2026, on a YT channel named Phull Stop with Richa & Ali. On Monday, a screening of the series was organised in Mumbai.