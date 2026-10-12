Richa Chadha Shares 'Make-Up Hack' To Dodge Facial Recognition During CJP Protests, Urges Female Protesters To Use Pepper Spray - VIDEO

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha shared a make-up tutorial on social media, suggesting that protesters use it to avoid facial recognition cameras amid protests against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar .

Chadha shared the video on X on Sunday (October 11), claiming that several protesters were being filmed without their consent. She urged them to take precautions while participating in the demonstrations.

“Dear protestors, since you’re being filmed without your consent, try using make-up to dodge surveillance/facial recognition cameras. Here’s a tutorial,” she wrote.

Dear protestors, since you’re being filmed without your consent, try using make-up to dodge surveillance/facial recognition cameras. Here’s a tutorial. (Draw an extra eye, a pair of lips, use colour to draw camouflage on your skin, use concealer to cover brows if need be. Get creative, help others with make-up.) Be safe, stay hydrated, stay strong. Girls, carry pepper spray. BULLIES ARE ALWAYS COWARDS, don’t forget. Stay peaceful, don’t be silent, don’t be violent. ❤️ — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 11, 2026

The actress also urged protesters to remain safe and peaceful while exercising their right to dissent. She added, “Be safe, stay hydrated, stay strong. Girls, carry pepper spray. BULLIES ARE ALWAYS COWARDS, don’t forget. Stay peaceful, don’t be silent, don’t be violent.”

Richa Chadha's Earlier Appeal To Protesters

This is not the first time Chadha has shared a make-up tutorial in connection with the demonstrations. Ahead of Saturday's protest, she had posted another video, encouraging people living in Delhi to participate in large numbers despite the restrictions.

So many restrictions on the border and locomotives etc, means baahar wale people can’t come into the central part. But those who live in the city should go in large numbers. Carry water. Wear a mask, cap, shades… walk ❤️ (They’re counting on you NOT showing up. Prove them wrong) Ooh ! Don’t miss the make-up tutorial 😉 https://t.co/3DsfsLBDaw — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 9, 2026

Highlighting the security measures and restrictions on movement, she wrote, “So many restrictions on the border and locomotives etc, means baahar wale people can’t come into the central part. But those who live in the city should go in large numbers. Carry water. Wear a mask, cap, shades… walk. (They’re counting on you NOT showing up. Prove them wrong). Ooh ! Don’t miss the make-up tutorial.”

CJP Leaders, Student Activist Detained Amid Protests

Chadha's posts come amid heightened security in the national capital over the protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Several political leaders and activists have reportedly been detained by the police.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after their flight landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Meanwhile, All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora was also detained while protesting at Dilli Haat in the INA area.

The demonstrations continued on Sunday, while Opposition parties planned a march to the Supreme Court on Monday.

(Note: The claim that make-up can evade facial recognition is presented as Richa Chadha's suggestion, not as a verified technical fact).