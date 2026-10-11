Vijay Varma Takes Sarcastic Dig At CEC Gyanesh Kumar Amid CJP Protests, Calls Him 'National Hero'

Actor Vijay Varma has joined the conversation around the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, taking a sarcastic dig at those supporting the election official. The actor shared a post on Instagram on Sunday (October 11) referencing the Hollywood film Saving Private Ryan, using the title 'Saving Private Gyan' to comment on the situation.

Vijay's post featured a photograph of Gyanesh Kumar with the words, "The face of free and fair election." Another tagline on the image read, "Saving private gyan", drawing a parallel with the 1998 war film starring Tom Hanks, which follows a mission to rescue an American paratrooper during World War II.

Vijay Varma's 'Saving Private Gyan' Post Goes Viral

Sharing the image on Instagram, Vijay took a sarcastic swipe at the apparent efforts to protect the Chief Election Commissioner. His caption read, 'Happy to the see the forces joining together to save our national hero. Protect him at ANY cost🙏🏻."

Several celebrities, including Richa Chadha, Shilpa Rao and Sunny Hinduja, reacted to Vijay's post.

Why Are Protests Being Held Against Gyanesh Kumar?

Vijay's post comes amid protests organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party has also raised concerns about the removal of eligible voters from electoral lists.

The demonstrations have led to detentions in Delhi and Mumbai. In the national capital, police detained several protesters, including CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, as security was tightened around the planned gathering at Jantar Mantar. The detainees were later released. Protests continued in Delhi on Sunday, while AISA president Neha Bora was also detained at Connaught Place.

In Mumbai, actor Imran Khan and Zayn Marie Khan, actor Aamir Khan's niece, were detained by the Mumbai Police on October 10 during a demonstration at August Kranti Maidan. They were released later.