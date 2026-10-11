'Asking Questions Is Not A Crime': Huma Qureshi Backs 'Peaceful Protesters' After Hundreds Detained In Delhi & Mumbai Protests

Actress Huma Qureshi voiced her support for people demanding accountability from the government amid protests organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. She also criticised the detention of demonstrators, asserting that peaceful protests and questioning those in power are fundamental democratic rights.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (October 11), Huma clarified that her statement was not in support of any political party or individual but was aimed at defending citizens' right to express dissent. Her comments come amid demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Huma Says Peaceful Protest Is A Democratic Right

Expressing concern over the detention of protesters, Huma highlighted the importance of allowing citizens to question the government without fear of intimidation or harassment.

She wrote, "We are the world's largest democracy. The right to peaceful protest and the demand for accountability are fundamental democratic rights, not favours granted by those in power. Peaceful dissent is not a crime. Asking questions is not a crime. Demanding accountability is not a crime. A democracy must allow its citizens to raise their voices without fear of intimidation or harassment. Suppressing peaceful protest undermines the very values we claim to uphold."

The actress further clarified that her support was for citizens exercising their democratic rights and not for any particular political group. She also acknowledged that speaking out on such issues could invite criticism and personal attacks but said that would not stop her from expressing her views.

She added, "Let me be clear: I stand with no political party or individual. I stand with citizens demanding accountability, with peaceful protesters, and with every Indian exercising their democratic right to dissent. My love for this country is precisely why I cannot remain silent. I know speaking up may invite abuse, personal attacks, scrutiny of my finances, or professional consequences. So be it. I have nothing to hide, nothing to apologise for, and no need to prove my patriotism."

Concluding her statement, Huma wrote, "Patriotism is not blind silence. Democracy is not blind obedience. And dissent is not anti- national. The world is watching. We must do better. Jai Hind."

Soon after she shared the post, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap commented, "You go Maharani." Actress and Huma's close friend Sonakshi Singh wrote, "When your friend articulates your feeling for you."

CJP Protests

The protests have led to detentions in both Delhi and Mumbai. In the national capital, police detained several demonstrators, including CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, as security was tightened around the planned gathering at Jantar Mantar. The detainees were later released. Protests continued in Delhi on Sunday, while AISA president Neha Bora was also detained by the Delhi Police at Connaught Place.

In Mumbai, actor Imran Khan and Zayn Marie Khan, actor Aamir Khan's niece, were detained by the Mumbai Police on October 10 during a demonstration at August Kranti Maidan.