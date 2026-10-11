Tanishaa Mukerji Slams 'Blind Hate' Among Elitist Hindus, Says 'Please Leave, We Don't Want You Here' Amid Protests Against CEC

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji criticised what she described as the 'blind hate' shown by some well-educated Hindus towards the country. In a post on X on Sunday (October 11), she urged people who admire countries like the UK and the US to stop putting India down, while acknowledging that the country continues to face several challenges.

Tanishaa, who is actor Kajol's sister, regularly shares her views on social and political issues on social media. Her latest remarks come amid protests against the Chief Election Commissioner and criticism of the central government. However, she did not directly refer to the protests or specify what prompted her post.

What Tanishaa Said About Critics Of India

Sharing her thoughts on X, Tanishaa expressed disappointment with people she believes are overly critical of India while favouring Western countries.

I am truly shocked by the blind hate of some supposedly well educated elitist Hindus that live with a complete British hangover ! If u love london and America so much. Pls leave ! We don’t want u here trying to put us down! Yes there are a lot of problems but it takes time and look where we have reached in the last 10 years. ! If we support our govt we are #andhbhakts and uneducated. But if we support factions trying to destroy this country from America and Germany we are cool and woke ! There is a war for ur mindset. Ur attention and ur thoughts. But pls don’t be so influenced by media that you refuse to use ur own common sense! Things should be logical factual. And a society ruled by laws is the way we stay safe. — Tanishaa S Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) October 11, 2026

She wrote, “I am truly shocked by the blind hate of some supposedly well-educated elitist Hindus that live with a complete British hangover! If u love London and America so much. Pls leave! We don’t want u here trying to put us down! Yes there are a lot of problems but it takes time and look where we have reached in the last 10 years.”

The actor acknowledged that India has its share of problems but argued that progress takes time. She also called on people to think independently instead of allowing media narratives to shape their opinions.

Tanishaa Says Opinions Should Be 'Logical And Factual'

In the same post, Tanishaa spoke about how people are labelled based on their political views. According to her, those who support the government are often criticised, while people who back groups opposing it may be viewed as progressive.

She wrote, “If we support our govt, we are #andhbhakts and uneducated. But if we support factions trying to destroy this country from America and Germany, we are cool and woke! There is a war for ur mindset. Ur attention and ur thoughts. But pls don’t be so influenced by media that you refuse to use ur own common sense! Things should be logical, factual. And a society ruled by laws is the way we stay safe,” she concluded.