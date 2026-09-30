Pune: Why Was Tanishaa Mukerji’s Lonavala Farmhouse Power Cut? MSEDCL Gives Full Timeline

MSEDCL Counters Tanishaa Mukerji’s Power-Cut Claim, Says ₹3,000 Dues remained unpaid | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has disputed actress Tanishaa Mukerji’s allegations over the disconnection of power at her Lonavala property, saying the supply was cut only after the outstanding bill remained unpaid despite notices and repeated requests for payment. The electricity supply was disconnected on September 26. It was restored on Wednesday, September 30, shortly after Mukerji paid the outstanding ₹3,000 through an online payment facility.

MSEDCL said the disconnection was carried out as per the prescribed procedure for unpaid electricity bills. It also said the supply was restored promptly after receiving the payment. The development comes after Mukerji publicly raised concerns over the power cut at her ancestral property in Lonavala.

MSEDCL gives timeline of unpaid bill

According to MSEDCL, the three-phase electricity connection at the property is registered in Mukerji’s name. The actress had paid the electricity bill for July 2026 on August 5. Bills for August and September were generated subsequently.

The due date for the August bill was September 4. MSEDCL said an SMS about the outstanding amount was sent to Mukerji’s registered mobile number. The notice period ended on September 19. However, the outstanding amount was still not paid.

MSEDCL said its local employees also repeatedly contacted the farmhouse manager and asked him to arrange payment of the bill. As the payment remained pending, the electricity supply was disconnected on September 26.

Supply restored after ₹3,000 payment

On Wednesday afternoon, September 30, Mukerji paid the outstanding amount of ₹3,000 online. MSEDCL said the electricity supply was restored immediately after the payment was received.

The utility said its procedure requires electricity connections to be disconnected when dues remain unpaid after the prescribed notices and payment period. It said the same procedure was followed in this case.

Property requires caretaker access for meter reading

MSEDCL also provided details about the property and the electricity connection.

The electricity meter is located around 300 feet from the entrance of the property. Security personnel are stationed at the entrance, and MSEDCL employees require permission from the caretaker to enter the premises for meter reading.

The utility said the connection is registered in Mukerji’s name.

The dispute over the disconnection comes after the actress raised concerns about the action taken by the electricity distribution company. MSEDCL's latest statement gives its version of the payment history and says the supply was disconnected only after the outstanding dues remained unpaid beyond the prescribed period.