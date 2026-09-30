Pune: Nigdi Girl's Death Exposes Gaps In Pimpri-Chinchwad Garbage Vehicle Checks; 34 Vehicles Fined

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The death of a five-year-old girl after she was run over by a garbage vehicle in Nigdi has raised questions over the safety checks of vehicles used for waste collection in Pimpri-Chinchwad. An inspection by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Regional Transport Office (RTO) over the past two months found 34 garbage transport vehicles violating rules. The RTO collected around ₹1.40 lakh in fines from these vehicles.

The violations included expired fitness certificates, improper number plates and incomplete vehicle documents. Some vehicles were also found carrying waste in an unsafe manner or with excessive loads. The findings have put the spotlight on the system used by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and its contractors to ensure that garbage vehicles are fit to operate on public roads.

RTO finds fitness and documentation violations

Around 520 vehicles are involved in transporting garbage every day from 28 collection centres, according to the civic administration. The RTO's flying squad inspected vehicles operating in the waste collection system during its enforcement drive. Several vehicles were found without valid fitness certificates and with other documentation issues.

Fitness certification is important for commercial vehicles as it confirms that they meet the required safety standards for use on roads. The RTO also found violations related to number plates and other mandatory documents. In some cases, garbage was transported in an unsafe manner.

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Rahul Jadhav said action was being taken against vehicles with incomplete fitness certificates and documents.

"Strict action is being taken against vehicles whose fitness certificates and other documents are incomplete. Vehicle owners have been instructed to immediately renew the fitness of their vehicles. Tampering with rules will not be tolerated," Jadhav said. He added that the enforcement would continue.

Five-year-old's death raises bigger questions

The RTO action assumes significance after the death of five-year-old Sanskruti Bhagwat Biradar in Sainath Nagar, Nigdi, on September 14. The girl was killed after a garbage collection vehicle hit a parked motorcycle. The motorcycle fell on the child and she was then run over by the garbage vehicle.

The incident has raised questions not only about the accident but also about the checks conducted before garbage vehicles and their drivers are allowed on the roads. The condition of the vehicles, validity of fitness certificates, permits and licences, and verification of drivers are now under scrutiny.

The RTO's latest findings show that compliance problems were not limited to the vehicle involved in the fatal accident.

PCMC contractors asked to repair vehicles

The civic administration has now directed agencies and contractors involved in garbage transportation to ensure that their vehicles are properly maintained and that all required documents are valid. PCMC Deputy Commissioner of Health Dr Pradeep Thengal said strict action would be taken against contractors and drivers found negligent.

"Strict instructions have been issued to the concerned agencies and contractors transporting garbage to immediately repair the vehicles and submit all valid documents. Strict disciplinary steps will be taken against negligent contractors and drivers," Thengal said.

The action has also brought the role of the PCMC health department and private contractors under scrutiny. Local Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Aishwarya Taras said garbage vehicles must have valid licences and permits. She said strict action should be taken against unfit vehicles and rule violators, particularly after the Nigdi accident.

Safety checks under scrutiny

The RTO findings have raised questions over whether regular fitness checks are being carried out effectively across the entire garbage collection fleet. The issue is important because garbage vehicles operate throughout the city and frequently move through residential areas, narrow roads and crowded neighbourhoods.

Any lapse in vehicle fitness, documentation or driver verification can put other road users at risk. The Nigdi accident has therefore shifted attention from an individual crash to the wider system of checks and accountability in PCMC's waste collection network.

The civic administration and contractors will now face pressure to ensure that vehicles deployed for daily garbage collection are roadworthy, properly documented and operated only by authorised drivers.