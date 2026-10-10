Delhi Police Detain Lawyers Near Supreme Court Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar | X/barandbench

Delhi Police detained several lawyers, including Supreme Court advocate-on-record Sumita Hazarika, on Saturday as authorities stepped up security measures in the capital ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

The incident came to light through messages shared among lawyers, which alleged that police personnel had intercepted advocates in the vicinity of the Supreme Court and their chambers before taking them away in a Vajra van.

Lawyers Raise Questions Over Police Action

According to messages circulating within the legal community, four advocates were detained, among them two advocates-on-record. One of the lawyers claimed that the group was not informed about their destination after being taken into the police vehicle.

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The advocate also alleged that two police personnel involved in the operation were not wearing name tags.

The message shared among lawyers stated: "Two AORs- Sumita Hazarika and myself and two other lawyers have picked up in Vajra van by police personnel two of whom have no name tags. Don’t know where they are taking us."

A photograph circulated alongside the claims showed three women inside a police vehicle, accompanied by uniformed personnel.

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Unverified Reports Suggest Around 100 Lawyers Detained

The incident triggered further concern among members of the legal fraternity, with separate messages claiming that nearly 100 advocates had been detained and moved to the Yamuna Sports Complex.

The reported number could not be independently confirmed. It was also not immediately clear why the lawyers were detained or whether all those allegedly picked up had been taken to the same location.

The developments unfolded as Delhi Police maintained heightened security ahead of the CJP's planned protest at Jantar Mantar. The circumstances surrounding the detentions remained unclear, with further details awaited.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.