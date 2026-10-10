CJP Jantar Mantar Delhi Protest LIVE Updates: Abhijeet Dipke & Co Leave From Mumbai To March To Jantar Mantar Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

What Remains Open in Delhi Today?

Despite the restrictions, other Delhi Metro services will continue to operate, and the rest of the capital is expected to function as usual. Interchange facilities will remain available at all affected metro stations, except New Delhi Metro station. The entry and exit restrictions aim to prevent large crowds from gathering near the protest venue. Metro stations not included in the DMRC's list will remain unaffected.

Alternatives for Metro Commuters

Passengers can use the nearest operational metro station outside the restricted list and complete the remaining journey by bus, cab or auto-rickshaw. Heavy traffic is likely in central Delhi, so commuters are advised to allow extra travel time. For updates on restrictions and reopening, passengers should follow DMRC's official channels.

Alternatives for Rail Passengers

Passengers whose trains have been cancelled can check their refund eligibility and process through the official IRCTC portal. Depending on their train's route and schedule, other passengers may consider stations such as Old Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal or Delhi Sarai Rohilla as alternatives. Travellers should verify train status and station details through official railway channels before leaving home.