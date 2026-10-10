CJP Jantar Mantar Delhi Protest LIVE Updates: Abhijeet Dipke & Co Leave From Mumbai To March To Jantar Mantar Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Delhi is on alert as the Cockroach Janta Party gears up for a major protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. Police have denied permission for the demonstration, prompting authorities to step up security measures to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended for 24 hours within a 4-km radius of the Janpath–Kartavya Path crossing as a precautionary measure.
Delhi Police Detain 30–40 People With Criminal Records Across 15 Districts
Delhi Police has detained around 30–40 people with criminal records across all 15 districts ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar. Police have intensified surveillance and tightened security to prevent disruptions and maintain law and order.
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Massive Security Arrangements In Delhi
Delhi has witnessed an unprecedented security clampdown ahead of Saturday's planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, after police denied permission for the demonstration.
Authorities have deployed around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel. Security has also been intensified, with extensive checks at the city's border points, railway stations, bus terminals, hotels and other sensitive locations to maintain law and order.
Delhi Police Deploys Pink Force Ahead of CJP Protest
Delhi Police has deployed its dedicated all-women unit, the Pink Force, in the national capital ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned protest.
The deployment comes amid reports of recent incidents of alleged misbehaviour towards women police personnel. The move is part of the security arrangements put in place ahead of the demonstration.
CJP's Ashutosh Ranka Posts 'See You' Message Ahead of Delhi Protest
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) member Ashutosh Ranka shared a photograph with fellow party members, including spokesperson Saurav Das, ahead of the planned protest in Delhi. NCP (SP) National Spokesperson Anish Gawande was also seen in the picture. Captioning the post, Ranka wrote, “See you in a few hours, Delhi,” signalling the party members' anticipated arrival in the national capital.
Abhijeet Dipke Leaves Mumbai, Expected To Reach Delhi At 10 AM
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke left Mumbai for the national capital on Saturday to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, PTI reported.
According to a CJP functionary, Dipke departed for Mumbai airport from the Four Seasons Hotel in Worli at around 6:50 am and was expected to reach Delhi by 10 am.
Speaking to reporters at the airport, Dipke alleged that the government was 'scared' amid the unprecedented restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of the protest, including the cancellation of several trains.
What Remains Open in Delhi Today?
Despite the restrictions, other Delhi Metro services will continue to operate, and the rest of the capital is expected to function as usual. Interchange facilities will remain available at all affected metro stations, except New Delhi Metro station. The entry and exit restrictions aim to prevent large crowds from gathering near the protest venue. Metro stations not included in the DMRC's list will remain unaffected.
Alternatives for Metro Commuters
Passengers can use the nearest operational metro station outside the restricted list and complete the remaining journey by bus, cab or auto-rickshaw. Heavy traffic is likely in central Delhi, so commuters are advised to allow extra travel time. For updates on restrictions and reopening, passengers should follow DMRC's official channels.
Alternatives for Rail Passengers
Passengers whose trains have been cancelled can check their refund eligibility and process through the official IRCTC portal. Depending on their train's route and schedule, other passengers may consider stations such as Old Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal or Delhi Sarai Rohilla as alternatives. Travellers should verify train status and station details through official railway channels before leaving home.
What Is Closed in Delhi Today?
Retail Liquor Shops: Retail liquor outlets across Delhi will remain closed on October 9 and 10, as directed by the excise department. The restriction covers specified outlets selling Indian, foreign and country liquor, including certain stores in malls. Licensed restaurants, bars and clubs will continue to serve liquor as usual, according to an excise department official.
Namo Bharat Stations: The Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat stations in Delhi will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 until 10 pm on October 10. However, train services between Anand Vihar in Delhi and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh will continue to operate as scheduled during this period.
Metro Stations: Entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations will remain closed as part of security arrangements in the national capital.
Railway Services: Indian Railways has announced a 10-hour suspension of train services at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, from 4 am to 2 pm today, citing anticipated traffic congestion. Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive during this period will be cancelled at their originating stations.
45 Delhi Metro Stations Closed, Trains To Delhi Cancelled
As part of the security measures, entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed.
Meanwhile, more than 250 trains from other states, along with local trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, have been cancelled, causing major disruptions to transport services in the national capital.