Abhijeet Dipke's Grandmother Passes Away In Maharashtra's Hingoli As He Remains In Delhi Police's Custody; CJP Founder May Return Home | Screengrab

Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has suffered a personal loss amid the political developments surrounding his detention in Delhi, with his grandmother, Savitribai Shankar Dipke, passing away after a prolonged illness in their native village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district on Saturday.

Savitribai Shankar Dipke breathed her last at Santuk Pimpri village, where she had been undergoing treatment for an illness over the past few days, as per a SaamTV report. Her death has left the family grieving, with condolences reportedly pouring in from the village and the political and social circles.

Dipke was detained by Delhi Police at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday after arriving in the national capital to attend the CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar. Whether he will be able to reach his native village to attend his grandmother’s last rites remains unclear.

Dipke's Grandmother Supported His Movement

The development comes as Dipke faces police action over his planned participation in the protest, while his family deals with the loss of an elderly family member. Savitribai had reportedly supported her grandson, making her death particularly difficult for the family amid the ongoing developments.

Earlier on Saturday, Dipke travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to participate in the CJP protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission of India.

Viral Video Shows Dipke Being Detained On Plane

A video circulating online, reportedly recorded during Dipke’s Instagram Live, showed Delhi Police personnel, including women officers, approaching him inside an aircraft. In the clip, Dipke can be heard saying, “Delhi Police have entered the flight and are trying to arrest us.”

According to CJP, Dipke and the party’s co-convenors, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained upon landing at the Delhi airport. The circumstances of their detention and the arrangements for their later release have not been independently confirmed.

The CJP had called for the Jantar Mantar protest amid its allegations concerning the SIR exercise and its opposition to the Election Commission’s functioning. The party has also alleged restrictions on people seeking to participate in the demonstration.

While the political developments continue in the national capital, Dipke’s family is mourning Savitribai’s death in Santuk Pimpri, with uncertainty remaining over whether he will be able to attend her last rites.

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