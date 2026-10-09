'Shut Down Entire Country If Scared Of Youth' CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Slams Centre Over Train Cancellations Ahead Of Delhi Protest | IANS

Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday, October 9, slammed the Centre over the cancellation of several trains ahead of the party’s planned protest in Delhi on October 10. Criticising the restrictions, Dipke said the government should shut down the entire country if it was afraid of young people participating in the demonstration.

“Shut down the entire country if you are scared of the youth,” Dipke told reporters in Mumbai. His remarks came after the Railway Board cancelled certain Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at two major railway stations in Delhi on Saturday, a day when the CJP plans to hold a massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

CJP Demands Chief Election Commissioner’s Resignation

The CJP has called for a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party has alleged massive irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, PTI reports.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "The Sin are really panicking. They have shut down the trains, the metro and the roads. They will even shut down the air and water and stop people from sleeping, but none of this will stop the protest..." https://t.co/zQ1DEzeuyW — IANS (@ians_india) October 9, 2026

The planned demonstration comes amid restrictions on transport services in the national capital. With trains being cancelled and police seeking the closure of several metro stations, people planning to attend the protest could face difficulties reaching the venue.

Railways Cancel Trains, Police Seek Closure Of 57 Metro Stations

The Railway Board on Friday cancelled certain Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10. The Railways cited anticipated traffic congestion around the two stations as the reason for the cancellations.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have urged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut 57 metro stations to restrict the movement of young people who may travel to Delhi to participate in the demonstration. The proposed closures, along with the train cancellations, could affect travel arrangements for those planning to join the protest.

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Dipke Questions Denial Of Protest Permission

Delhi Police have also denied permission to the CJP to hold its protest at Jantar Mantar. Responding to the decision, Dipke questioned the need to seek government approval for a demonstration at a venue already designated for protests.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Dipke maintained that there was no need for the government’s permission to protest at Jantar Mantar. His remarks have brought attention to the restrictions ahead of the demonstration and the question of how such measures could affect people seeking to participate in a public protest.

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