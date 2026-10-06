'Does Police Have Nothing Else To Do?': Abhijeet Dipke Asks After Maharashtra Police Issue Notices To CJP Volunteers Travelling To Delhi |VIDEO |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction and questioned over notices reportedly issued by Maharashtra Police to party volunteers travelling to Delhi to participate in protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking to reporters, Dipke said he was disappointed by the development after having earlier praised Maharashtra Police for their handling of the CJP's protest in Mumbai.

“As you all know, over the past few days, I have been praising the Maharashtra Police for how they cooperated during our protest in Mumbai and did not use batons like the Delhi Police,” Dipke said.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "As you all know, over the past few days, I have been praising the Maharashtra Police for how they cooperated during our protest in Mumbai and did not use batons like the Delhi Police. But somewhere, I feel a little heartbroken today because, on one hand, we say that the Maharashtra Police is the best police force in the country because it is never as brutal as the Delhi Police and the way the Delhi Police beats children. But today, CJP volunteers received a notice asking how people from Chandrapur, Maharashtra, are travelling to Delhi and where the money for their travel is coming from. Do the police now need an account even for a train ticket costing Rs 1,000-1,500? Does the police have nothing else to do..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2026

Referring to the manner in which protesters were handled during demonstrations in Delhi, Dipke said, “I feel a little heartbroken,” after the Maharashtra Police issued notices to volunteers travelling to the capital.

Volunteers reportedly receive notices

According to Dipke, CJP volunteers travelling to Delhi have received police notices seeking information related to their journey and expenses.

“Do the police now need an account even for a train ticket costing ₹1,000-1,500?” he questioned.

Dipke questions purpose behind notices

Taking to X, Dipke also questioned the alleged notices and accused the authorities of prioritising the protection of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over citizens' safety.

“How can they make such a claim? Is something already being planned to disrupt our peaceful protest?” Dipke wrote.

Maharashtra Police is sending notices to CJP volunteers asking for their Delhi travel expenses and threatening that the protest could turn violent. How can they make such a claim? Is something already being planned to disrupt our peaceful protest? Is protecting Gyanu more important than the safety and security of citizens? — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 6, 2026

Moreover, even CJP co-convenor Saurav Das also criticised the notices and demanded that authorities stop issuing them to volunteers.

“ILLEGAL. BJP’s Police must immediately stop threatening the younger generation,” Das said.

ILLEGAL. BJP’s Police must immediately stop threatening young generation. — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) October 6, 2026

CJP protests over SIR

The CJP has been staging demonstrations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The outfit has alleged irregularities in the electoral-roll revision exercise and questioned the functioning of the Election Commission.

The Election Commission has rejected allegations questioning the integrity of the electoral process and has defended the revision exercise as necessary to maintain accurate and updated electoral rolls.

Protesters detained in Delhi

While several protesters, including CJP volunteers, students, activists and political leaders, gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi as part of demonstrations over the issue last month.

Several protesters were detained after they attempted to move towards the Election Commission office, according to reports.

To prevent them, police deployed barricades and other security measures, from proceeding towards the poll body's office.