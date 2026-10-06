'Nothing Else To Do?': Abhijeet Dipke Asks After Maharashtra Police Issue Notices To CJP Volunteers Travelling To Delhi | VIDEO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction and questioned over notices reportedly issued by Maharashtra Police to party volunteers travelling to Delhi to participate in protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Speaking to reporters, Dipke said he was disappointed by the development after having earlier praised Maharashtra Police for their handling of the CJP's protest in Mumbai.
“As you all know, over the past few days, I have been praising the Maharashtra Police for how they cooperated during our protest in Mumbai and did not use batons like the Delhi Police,” Dipke said.
Referring to the manner in which protesters were handled during demonstrations in Delhi, Dipke said, “I feel a little heartbroken,” after the Maharashtra Police issued notices to volunteers travelling to the capital.
Volunteers reportedly receive notices
According to Dipke, CJP volunteers travelling to Delhi have received police notices seeking information related to their journey and expenses.
“Do the police now need an account even for a train ticket costing ₹1,000-1,500?” he questioned.
Dipke questions purpose behind notices
Taking to X, Dipke also questioned the alleged notices and accused the authorities of prioritising the protection of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over citizens' safety.
“How can they make such a claim? Is something already being planned to disrupt our peaceful protest?” Dipke wrote.
Moreover, even CJP co-convenor Saurav Das also criticised the notices and demanded that authorities stop issuing them to volunteers.
“ILLEGAL. BJP’s Police must immediately stop threatening the younger generation,” Das said.
CJP protests over SIR
The CJP has been staging demonstrations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The outfit has alleged irregularities in the electoral-roll revision exercise and questioned the functioning of the Election Commission.
The Election Commission has rejected allegations questioning the integrity of the electoral process and has defended the revision exercise as necessary to maintain accurate and updated electoral rolls.
Protesters detained in Delhi
While several protesters, including CJP volunteers, students, activists and political leaders, gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi as part of demonstrations over the issue last month.
Several protesters were detained after they attempted to move towards the Election Commission office, according to reports.
To prevent them, police deployed barricades and other security measures, from proceeding towards the poll body's office.
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