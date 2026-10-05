Maharashtra: MVA Takes To Streets In Ambernath, Demands Removal Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar Amid SIR Row |

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Monday organised a protest march in Ambernath, Maharashtra, against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation amid the controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a post on X, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) shared visuals showing several party members holding the Tricolour and carrying posters featuring Kumar.

📍अंबरनाथ । #SaveDemocracy पक्षपाती भूमिका घेऊन निवडणूक आयोगासारख्या एका घटनात्मक स्वायत्त संस्थेच्या मूल्यांना पायदळी तुडवणाऱ्या केंद्रीय मुख्य निवडणूक आयुक्तांनी राजीनामा द्यावा आणि SIRच्या माध्यमातून मतदारांचा हक्क हिरावून घेणारी ही प्रक्रिया रद्द करावी, या मागणीसाठी अंबरनाथमध्ये 'महाविकास आघाडी' तर्फे धडक मोसार्ह काढण्यात आला. ह्याप्रसंगी पक्षाचे पदाधिकारी श्री. महेश तपासे यांच्यासह पक्षाचे पदाधिकारी, कार्यकर्ते तसेच महाविकास आघाडीतील सहकारी नेते, पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ते मोठ्या संख्येने उपस्थित होते. — Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (@NCPspeaks) October 5, 2026

Demanding that the SIR be cancelled, the party said, “The Central Chief Election Commissioner, who has taken a biased stance and trampled upon the values of a constitutional autonomous institution like the Election Commission, should resign, and this process of usurping voters' rights through SIR should be cancelled.”

According to the post, party office-bearers, including Mahesh Tapase, workers and leaders of MVA participated in the protest in large numbers.

Political leaders raise SIR concerns

Meanwhile, several political leaders across the country have raised concerns over the SIR process after an Indian Express investigation reported that more than 13 crore names were excluded from draft electoral rolls across States and Union Territories during the exercise.

The report also said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections on at least 14 occasions over the past 10 months concerning various steps taken by the Election Commission.

Raj, Uddhav held joint morcha

On Oct 4, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also held a joint morcha in South Mumbai against the SIR exercise. They demanded Kumar's resignation and protested against the functioning of the Election Commission.

The march began near Metro Cinema, with supporters from Mumbai and other parts of the city participating. It culminated in a public meeting outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.

Addressing the gathering, Raj Thackeray criticised the government and the Election Commission over the electoral process. He demanded that the SIR exercise in Maharashtra be scrapped and future elections be conducted using ballot papers.

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