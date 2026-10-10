Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das & Ashutosh Ranka Detained On Flight At IGI Airport Ahead Of CJP Jantar Mantar Delhi Protest - VIDEO Shows Moments Of Detention |

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday after arriving in the national capital to attend the group’s protest at Jantar Mantar, according to CJP.

Viral Video Shows Dipke Being Detained

A video circulating online, reportedly taken from Dipke’s Instagram Live, shows Delhi Police personnel, including women officers, approaching him inside an aircraft. In the clip, Dipke can be heard saying, “Delhi Police have entered the flight and are trying to arrest us.”

As the personnel approach him, Dipke says, “Aa jaao karlo arrest, arrest hone hi aaye hai hum,” indicating that he had come prepared to be arrested. He also says he is not afraid of the police and raises slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad”. The video ends with a woman police officer approaching him, whom he greets by saying, “Hello Ma’am.” The circumstances surrounding the reported detention were not independently established from the video.

Dipke Left Mumbai For Delhi Earlier Today

Earlier on Saturday, Dipke left Mumbai’s Four Seasons Hotel for the airport to travel to Delhi and participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar. Speaking to the media at Mumbai Airport, he questioned the security arrangements and restrictions imposed in the national capital ahead of the demonstration.

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Dipke alleged that railway services had been shut down, metro operations halted, internet access restricted and roads blocked to prevent people from reaching the protest venue. He also claimed that security personnel had been brought in from Jammu and Kashmir and Naxal-affected areas to be deployed in Delhi.

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Questioning the Centre’s response to the planned demonstration, Dipke asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah wanted to use security forces against citizens protesting peacefully. He also criticised the Election Commission of India’s Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the authorities were using force to prevent people from participating in the protest.

Dipke further alleged that residents were being warned against joining the demonstration and that Delhi Police personnel were visiting homes to discourage participation. Arguing that peaceful protest was a fundamental right, he invoked Article 19 of the Constitution and said CJP intended to demonstrate peacefully.

CJP had called for the Jantar Mantar protest amid its allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its opposition to the Election Commission’s functioning. The group’s claims regarding restrictions and the deployment of security personnel were not independently verified.