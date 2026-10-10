Delhi Police Detain 30–40 People With Criminal Records Across 15 Districts Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Police has detained people with criminal records across all 15 districts of the national capital as part of preventive measures ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources said.

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Police detain people across 15 districts

According to sources, around 30 to 40 people with criminal records have been picked up from all 15 districts as the police stepped up security arrangements to maintain law and order.

Police intensify surveillance ahead of protest

Police are also keeping a close watch on the movements of certain people who could mobilise people or influence them to participate in the proposed demonstration, the source said.

Surveillance has been intensified outside the residences of such people as part of the security measures, added the source.

Security tightened across Delhi

Security arrangements have been tightened across Delhi in view of the proposed protest.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)