Mumbai Passengers Stranded As Delhi-Bound Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled Ahead Of October 10 CJP Protest | X

Mumbai: At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Bandra Terminus, passengers arriving to board Delhi-bound trains were in for an unexpected surprise on Friday after learning that their services had been cancelled or rescheduled ahead of the planned protest in the national capital.

“I hadn't checked my phone for the message and got to know that the train was cancelled after I reached here. Now I will book for a later date,” said Shivam, who arrived at platform 18 of CSMT to board the train scheduled to depart at 4 pm.

🚨 CJP Protest Impact: Passengers stranded at Mumbai’s CSMT after Rajdhani Express (22221), running from Mumbai to Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, is cancelled for the day.An RPF officer announces the cancellation as passengers wait at the station, with the CJP protest scheduled in Delhi tomorrow. — Gems Of Railway (@GemsOfRailway) October 9, 2026

Passengers face unexpected travel disruptions

For passengers who had already made their way to the station with luggage and travel plans in place, the last-minute disruption meant having to reconsider their journeys. While some passengers may have received cancellation alerts on their registered mobile numbers, others learnt about the changes only after reaching the station.

At CSMT, a senior citizen couple were seen rushing in an electric cart with their luggage to another platform, apparently trying to make alternative arrangements. The disruption added to the confusion among passengers already navigating the busy station.

“It is absurd if the train was cancelled due to a protest,” said the passenger, who did not wish to disclose his name.

Railway Board flags congestion concerns

The cancellations and rescheduling were announced after the Railway Board flagged the possibility of severe traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations on Saturday, ahead of the planned protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

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Railway officials have advised passengers to check the latest updates before commencing their journeys. While refunds for cancelled bookings are being processed, passengers holding tickets purchased at reservation counters have been asked to approach their nearest Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter with their original tickets.

Travellers seek alternative arrangements

For those who had already reached the station, however, the immediate concern was finding an alternative way to reach their destination.

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