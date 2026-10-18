'Tiger Is Okay': Jackie Shroff's Team Shares Update After Tiger Shroff's Shooting Incident In Mumbai

Actor Jackie Shroff's team has confirmed that his son, Tiger Shroff, is safe following a firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening (October 18). Tiger reportedly escaped unhurt after three rounds were fired at his BMW in Juhu. The incident took place near Pushpa Park, within the jurisdiction of Juhu police station.

Responding to an inquiry from India Today, the actor's team reassured everyone about Tiger's condition, saying, "Tiger is okay."

According to the police, Tiger's driver and a bystander sustained injuries in the shooting and were taken to Nanavati hospital for treatment. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg confirmed that the actor had not suffered any gunshot injuries.

Jackie Shroff's Team Confirms Tiger Is Safe

The update from Jackie's team comes amid an ongoing investigation into the firing. Mumbai Police have reportedly formed 12 specialised teams to trace those responsible, with investigators examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar also spoke to the Shroff family following the incident.

Meanwhile, two overseas-based gangsters, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing in a Facebook post issued in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. The claim has not been independently verified.

In the post, the individuals claimed that Tiger was targeted for allegedly ignoring earlier warnings against working with actor Salman Khan. They reportedly warned, “Anyone who does not listen to us, they will be next, wait and watch,”. However, the authenticity of the claim remains unverified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Tiger is the son of Jackie Shroff and former model and film producer Ayesha Shroff. He made his acting debut opposite Kriti Sanon in Heropanti (2014). His last theatrical release was Baaghi 4, which also featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu.

Further details about the firing incident are awaited.