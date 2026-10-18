Tiger Shroff Firing: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Mumbai Police To Take Strict Action Against Those Responsible

File photo of Tiger Shroff with Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis | X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the Mumbai Police to conduct a swift investigation into the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday (October 18). Fadnavis contacted the Mumbai Police Commissioner to inquire about the incident and instructed the police to take strict action against those responsible, according to Chief Minister's Office (CMO) sources cited by ANI.

Tiger escaped unhurt after three motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire in the area. Two people, including the actor's driver and an autorickshaw driver, sustained injuries in the incident, police said.

Tiger Shroff attacked in Mumbai

#Mumbai: Tiger Shroff Safe After Firing Incident In Juhu; Visuals From Firing Spot Reported by @m_journalist #MumbaiNews #Juhufiring https://t.co/h9oYS4kklx — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 18, 2026

Dr Mohit Kumar Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Western Region II, confirmed that the actor was safe. He said, “A firing incident has been reported under Juhu police station limits. Tiger Shroff is safe. He has not sustained any bullet injury. Further investigation is underway.”

What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Incident?

According to reports, Tiger had visited Jamnalal Bajaj Ground in the Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme area to play football. The firing reportedly took place while he was returning after the game.

Three motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire, injuring the actor's driver in the hand. An autorickshaw driver was also injured. The incident also reportedly shattered the windows of Tiger's car, and glass fragments are said to have hit the actor. However, police confirmed that he did not sustain any bullet injury.

Fadnavis Directs Police To Take Strict Action

Following the incident, Fadnavis sought details from the Mumbai Police Commissioner and called for an urgent investigation. He also directed officials to take strict action against those involved.

The circumstances surrounding the firing remain unclear. Police are investigating the incident to establish what led to the shooting and identify the suspects.